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‘MobLand’ Season 2 Release Schedule

The series returns on Paramount+ on Sept. 18

Helen Mirren smiles with and makes a triumphant gesture with her fists in the air in "MobLand" Season 2
Helen Mirren in "MobLand" Season 2 (Credit: Luke Varley / Paramount+)
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Following some alleged off-season behind-the-scenes drama, “MobLand” is back for Season 2. And don’t worry, it’ll be back for even more after that.

Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan and the crew are all back, and of course, there’s drama on-screen. This season, the Harrigans “struggle to show a unified front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire” and have a lot to deal with.

Here’s what you need to know headed into Season 2.

A close-up portrait of a man with short, slicked-back gray hair and a trimmed beard, wearing a black leather jacket over a dark shirt. He has a serious expression, with furrowed brows and intense eyes. The background is plain and dark, keeping the focus on his face and upper body.
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When does “MobLand” premiere?

Season 2 of “MobLand” kicks off on Friday, Sept. 18.

What happens this season?

According to the official synopsis: “In the upcoming season, the Harrigans struggle to show a unified front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire – and Harry Da Souza, their street-smart and formidable ‘fixer,’ must walk a dangerous tightrope when tensions within the family intensify. As violence spills into every corner of their lives, loyalties snap, safety proves temporary, and the battle for power leaves no room for mercy.”

How many episodes are there?

There will be 10 episodes total in the second season of “MobLand.”

Tom Hardy in "MobLand"
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When do new episodes come out?

Following the premiere on Sept. 18, new episodes of the second season will be available to stream weekly on Fridays, culminating in the season finale on Friday, Nov. 20.

Will there be a Season 3?

Yes, there will. The series scored an early Season 3 renewal at the start of September. So, at least for now, you don’t have to worry about the story getting cut off by an unexpected early cancellation.

Watch the trailer:

mobland-helen-mirren-tom-hardy-paramount-plus
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Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

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