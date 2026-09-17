‘MobLand’ Season 2 Release Schedule

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Following some alleged off-season behind-the-scenes drama, “MobLand” is back for Season 2. And don’t worry, it’ll be back for even more after that.

Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan and the crew are all back, and of course, there’s drama on-screen. This season, the Harrigans “struggle to show a unified front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire” and have a lot to deal with.

Here’s what you need to know headed into Season 2.

When does “MobLand” premiere?

Season 2 of “MobLand” kicks off on Friday, Sept. 18.

What happens this season?

According to the official synopsis: “In the upcoming season, the Harrigans struggle to show a unified front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire – and Harry Da Souza, their street-smart and formidable ‘fixer,’ must walk a dangerous tightrope when tensions within the family intensify. As violence spills into every corner of their lives, loyalties snap, safety proves temporary, and the battle for power leaves no room for mercy.”

How many episodes are there?

There will be 10 episodes total in the second season of “MobLand.”

When do new episodes come out?

Following the premiere on Sept. 18, new episodes of the second season will be available to stream weekly on Fridays, culminating in the season finale on Friday, Nov. 20.

Will there be a Season 3?

Yes, there will. The series scored an early Season 3 renewal at the start of September. So, at least for now, you don’t have to worry about the story getting cut off by an unexpected early cancellation.

Watch the trailer: