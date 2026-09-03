Tom Hardy Officially Returning to ‘MobLand’ as Paramount+ Greenlights Season 3

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Tom Hardy will officially return to “MobLand” for its third season, Paramount+ confirmed while sharing its renewal news Thursday.

Ahead of “MobLand’s” Season 2 premiere on Sept. 18, the streamer shared that Season 3 “will see the return of Tom Hardy as loyal fixer Harry da Souza, alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren as crime family patriarch and matriarch Conrad and Maeve Harrigan.”

The update confirms what TheWrap reported back in June, that Hardy was slated to return as the drama, which is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, was eyeing a Season 3 renewal.

However, a month prior to this, it was reported that Hardy was not likely returning to the series following alleged onset issues with executive producer Jez Butterworth, as well as 101 Studios. Yet, following these behind-the-scenes drama reports, it surfaced that the door for Hardy’s return for Season 3 was not actually closed for the actor, as discussions were being held for ways that he could return.

Hardy notably received support from Mirren during this time, who took to Instagram in late May and wrote, “Love you now and always.”

As for what fans can expect next for “MobLand”? A logline for Season 2 reads: “The Harrigans struggle to show a unified front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire – and Harry Da Souza, their street-smart and formidable ‘fixer,’ must walk a dangerous tightrope when tensions within the family intensify. As violence spills into every corner of their lives, loyalties snap, safety proves temporary, and the battle for power leaves no room for mercy.”

Season 2 also stars Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Teddie Allen, Emmett J. Scanlan, Johnny Flynn, Ophelia Lovibond, Janet McTeer and Toby Jones.

The series is executive produced by David C. Glasser, Guy Ritchie, Butterworth, Hardy, Ivan Atkinson, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Keith Cox.