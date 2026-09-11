Tom Hardy and His Co-Stars Downplay ‘MobLand’ Drama: ‘There Was No Firing’

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Tom Hardy and his “MobLand” co-stars are downplaying the alleged behind-the-scenes drama on their hit Paramount+ series now that the actor is officially returning for Season 3.

“There was no firing, there was no walking away and there was no arguments in that aspect,” he told AP News Entertainment on Thursday. “I just kept my head down and waited, carried on talking to the grown-ups, which is what we just do. So I don’t really have anything to say about that.”

The show was renewed earlier this month ahead of the Season 2 premiere next week, with Hardy set to return as loyal fixer Harry da Souza opposite Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren as the heads of their crime family. The renewal came months after initial reports suggested Hardy was on the outs due to on-set tensions with showrunner/executive producer Jez Butterworth and 101 Studios.

“It’s gutting when you see that being played out in a way that you can’t really have any control over it,” Hardy noted, further confirming he and Mirren are friends. “You just have to let people do their thing.”

“We’re professionals, we get on with it. We love each other, we support each other. We love the show. We want the show to be its very best,” Mirren echoed, while Brosnan added: “I love the man. I mean, honest to God, I really, I’ve watched this fella work forever, and it’s just so captivating, spellbinding, sharp as a knife, lethal. It was a bit of a storm in a teacup.”

Created by Ronan Bennett, the crime drama became one of the streamer’s Top 3 series debuts when it premiered back in March 2025. Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Jasmine Jobson, Mandeep Dhillon, Daniel Betts, Geoff Bell, Jordi Mollà, Janet McTeer and Toby Jones also star.

“MobLand” returns for Season 2 on Sept. 18, with Season 1 available to stream on Paramount+.