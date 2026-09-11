CBS Moves to Dismiss Former ‘Matlock’ Writer’s Racism, Sexism Lawsuit

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CBS Studios filed a motion to dismiss the June lawsuit filed by former “Matlock” writer John Lowe on Thursday, months after he accused producers of creating a hostile work environment with “sexually explicit and discriminatory conduct.”

“We take allegations of discrimination and harassment very seriously. Today, with the filing of our motion to strike, we took our first step toward challenging the baseless complaint filed by former Matlock writer John Lowe,” a CBS Studios spokesperson said in a statement to TheWrap. “As stated in the motion and following a thorough investigation, we are confident that Lowe’s accusations are demonstrably inaccurate and maliciously fabricated, and will not allow them to go unchallenged.”

“False allegations are deeply damaging, both to those wrongly accused, and to anyone with a serious and legitimate claim of discrimination,” they added. “We stand firmly behind our producers and look forward to the truth coming to light.”

In his initial California filing, Lowe cited an alleged instance where he claims he was fired after reporting that his supervisor referred to Juneteenth as “C–nteenth,” utilizing a racial slur; however, both the studio and the producers refuted this occurrence in their newly filed documents. Lowe further accused showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman and executive producers Nicki Renna and Jeffrey Lieber of using “stereotyped comments” against him and other Black cast and crew members.

“There is no excuse for this blatant racism and harassment. CBS should be ashamed for allowing it, and the ‘Matlock’ showrunner and producers should be held accountable,” Lowe’s attorney Ron Zambrano said at the time. “Mr. Lowe was subjected to degrading and unlawful conduct. He deserved to be treated with dignity and respect, as everyone should expect in the workplace, not subjected to these outrageous and illegal racial slurs and sexual harassment without any connection to his work on the show.”

Lowe worked as an executive story editor for the series starting in October 2023, but was not asked back to the writers’ room (it also appears his filing may have incorrectly listed his end date with CBS as 2025 as opposed to 2024). Previously, he had worked as a writer on “Virgin River” and in the casting departments for “Survivor,” “Project Runway” and spinoff “Under the Gunn.”

CBS Studios and the producers deny any wrongdoing, via anti-SLAPP laws.

“Matlock” is set to return midseason for Season 3 on CBS, with the first two seasons available to stream on Paramount+.