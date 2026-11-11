Peacock Refreshes Mobile App, Adds Franchise Hubs to Boost Engagement

Peacock’s mobile app will refresh its homepage and unveil new features through a phased rollout over the coming months as the streamer looks to improve content discovery and boost user engagement.

Upcoming features include Franchise Hubs, which allows fans of a specific franchise to access related episodes, clips, podcasts, games, microdramas and live moments all together in one place on the homepage.

Viewers will also have different levels of control and interaction through new dynamic discovery formats such as Trending Stack, Direct Access and Explore Mode. A new Jump Back In feature will also be available at the top of the mobile app.

Additionally, Peacock is testing conversational AI-powered search, enabling viewers to begin with a title, mood, theme, similar program or situation and continue exploring through conversational follow-up requests within a chat on the service.

It is also making live viewing more adaptive and personal, with plans to expand its vertical video tests to “The Voice” live simulcasts, NCAA basketball games and golf. These tests will help influence a dynamic video player that will switch between vertical and horizontal video playback automatically depending on the orientation of a device. For future NBA games, it will also offer easy access to player stats and more game information that will sit directly underneath the live feed in a dual screen view.

“Every streamer today is really a sea of sameness on the homepage. Because they’ve taken a TV experience and largely ported it over, they are expecting the user to do the sorting,” NBCUniversal Media Group Product and UX Senior Vice President John Jelley told reporters on Tuesday. “We see an opportunity to recognize what a fan is trying to accomplish in that session and make the next most useful action easier to find.”

The phased rollout will start with the new homepage design and conversational AI search. It will be followed by live reframing and dynamic reformatting of live video and Franchise Hubs early next year and Trending Stack, Direct Access and Explore Mode in the first half of next year.

The updates come as approximately 40% of the streamer’s 48 million subscribers are using mobile regularly. Meanwhile, Peacock accounted for a total of 1.4% of streaming viewership on TVs in August, per Nielsen.

“We know when somebody watches Peacock on television, but also watches Peacock on mobile and they use both of those devices, we typically see double the engagement,” NBCUniversal Media Group Chairman Matt Strauss said.

Clip viewing on Peacock has more than tripled since 2024 and doubled in reach week-over-week following the launch of the service’s Clips tab. During the 2026 Winter Olympics, 20% of viewers who watched highlight clips tapped directly into live coverage. In April, Peacock also found that nearly 20% of NBA viewers watched at least part of a game vertically.

Users also spent up to 15 minutes playing games like “Law & Order: Clue Hunter” and “Public Eye” and more than one-third of Peacock ScoreCard players returned for multiple games during its initial season.

Additionally, they are spending up to 30 minutes per session consuming microdramas, including “Campus Confidential” and “Salon Confessionals.” Newly acquired microdrama titles are getting added to the service every Monday.

The mobile app redesign also comes as Peacock reported its second consecutive quarter of profitability in October and as NBCU prepares to separate from Comcast next year.

“We arguably didn’t build Peacock to win a streaming war. We built Peacock for growth in the aftermath of a streaming war,” Strauss added. “The next phase of growth is going to be around who can win another hour per user per month. And to go and evaluate through that lens, you have to think differently about the user experience. And the phone and mobile has to be a first-class citizen.”

In addition to refreshing its mobile app, Peacock is testing a new membership program, which will give eligible subscribers exclusive rewards, benefits and activities tied to the movies and shows they enjoy. It is available now in beta and will rollout wider in 2027.