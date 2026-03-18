Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Still Have ‘a Relationship’ With Netflix Despite Fall Out Reports: ‘No Juicy Story There’  

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria shut down reports suggesting the streamer was distancing itself from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Bajaria addressed the alleged fall out between Netflix and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during Wednesday’s Next on Netflix presentation, where the media executive urged attendees to not “believe whatever you read.”

“Maybe we should all do a little fact-checking,” Bajaria said, referencing a recent report from Variety that claimed Netflix and the Sussexes had a “falling out.” “But here’s the thing, we still have a relationship with them. We have movies in development with them. We had an amazing talk with them. They have things in development on the TV and film side.”

Per Bajaria, “deals come and go all the time,” adding that the streamer has “so many deals” that they don’t renew.

“Those don’t get as much press for obvious reasons,” the Netflix executive added. “So, there’s no juicy story there.”

Bajaria’s comments echoed the sentiment a Netflix spokesperson gave to Variety when the report dropped on Tuesday, blasting claims that Bajaria and co-CEO Ted Sarandos were over the former royals and their Archewell Productions as “absolutely inaccurate.”

Nonetheless, there has been a noticeable schism of sorts between the Sussexes and Netflix, given Markle’s brand, As ever, cut ties with the streamer earlier this month. (Netflix had notably supported the Duchess of Sussex with the company’s launch in February of last year.)

A spokesperson for As ever told TheWrap that the company was grateful for Netflix’s partnership through its launch and first year, but that it planned to step into its next chapter independently.

“We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth and As ever is now ready to stand on its own,” a spokesperson said at the time. “We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more.”

Similarly, a Netflix spokesperson told TheWrap that Markle’s cooking, entertaining and hostessing brand, which launched alongside her show, “With Love, Meghan,” will operate independently “as it was always intended.”

“Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to TheWrap. “As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world.”

Netflix has yet to renew “With Love, Meghan” for a third season after Season 2 only logged 2 million views from its August release through December 2025, in addition to her “Holiday Celebration” special earning only 2.4 million views.

Still, the couple’s deal (albeit a scaled back one) remains at the streamer, with Archewell Productions currently adapting Carley Fortune’s romance novel, “Meet Me at the Lake,” as a film for Netflix. The production company will also release the documentary short “Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within.”