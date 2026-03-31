Samsung TV Plus Adds Amazon Live FAST Channel | Exclusive

Samsung TV Plus is adding the Amazon Live FAST channel to its lineup, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The offering’s content includes live broadcasts with fan-favorite celebrities, creators and hosts, coverage of major cultural moments, and original series like “In Bed with Paige DeSorbo,” “Pick Your Prize” and “Shopping Court.”

The channel also features curated deal segments tied to major Amazon shopping events and everyday deal streams, alongside licensed lifestyle programming aligned with the company’s key shopping categories.

In addition to the content, Samsung TV Plus viewers can engage with the tech giant’s “Shop the Show” mobile feature, which allows users to browse and purchase products in real time by scanning a QR code via the Amazon Shopping app and participate in live chats during broadcasts across mobile devices, all without disrupting the streaming experience.

“At Samsung TV Plus, we’re focused on creating fully immersive experiences for our viewers, and partnering with Amazon Live allows us to expand our vision on an even larger scale,” Samsung TV Plus global head Salek Brodsky said in a Tuesday statement. “By deepening our existing relationship with Amazon, this launch reinforces Samsung TV Plus’s content-to-commerce strategy — making it effortless for audiences to discover and purchase products the moment they appear on the biggest screen in the home.”

Amazon’s Shop the Show mobile feature

“Amazon Live believes in meeting customers at moments of inspiration, with seamless shopping experiences,” Amazon Shopping Videos vice president Wayne Purboo added. “The Amazon Live FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus does exactly that, bringing live entertainment, trusted creators, and effortless Amazon shopping to the biggest screen in the home. With ‘Shop the Show,’ we’re

transforming passive viewing into active discovery, capturing those ‘I want that’ moments and turning inspiration into purchases. This is just the beginning of where video-inspired shopping goes next.”

Samsung TV Plus has more than 100 million monthly active users and carries over 4,300 ad-supported linear channels across 30 countries. The platform’s other curated channels and live events have included the livestream of the 2025 Jonas Brothers JONAS 20 Tour, Letterman TV, Conan O’Brien TV, The Ringer from Spotify, BillboardTV, Mark Rober TV, Dhar Mann TV and Michelle Khare’s Challenge Accepted.

Samsung TV Plus is available subscription-free on Samsung TVs, Galaxy devices, Samsung Smart Monitors and Family Hubs.