2026 NBA Season Scores Biggest Audience in 24 Years With 170 Million Total Viewers

The NBA ended its 2026 season with a ratings bang, bringing in the biggest regular season audience the league has seen in 24 years.

Viewership for NBA games totaled to 170 million viewers in the U.S. across ABC/ESPN, Prime Video, NBC/Peacock and NBA TV through the regular season, marking an 86% over last season’s viewership tally.

As for average viewership, games across ABC/ESPN, Prime Video and NBC/Peacock averaged 1.78M viewers, marking the biggest average audience in seven years and rising 16% year-over-year. When including figures NBA TV, the league saw its highest average viewership in 13 years, up 35% from last year. Of the games, there were 57 telecasts this season that averaged at least 2 million viewers, the most since the 2011-12 regular season, while 19 telecasts averaged at least 3 million viewers.

Additionally, the NBA regular season scored more than 920 million hours watched, marking the most hours viewed since the 2011-12 season.

The season kicked off to a record-setting start with the NBA tip-off on Oct. 1, which featured the first opening night double overtime game in 20 years, boosting the league to see its biggest doubleheader audience since 2010 (excluding 2011 opening games on Christmas holiday) with an average of 5.6 million viewers across NBC and Peacock.

Other highlights for the season include ESPN tallying both the most-watched NBA Thanksgiving Eve audience in six years with 2.1 million viewers as well as the largest average NBA Christmas audience since 2018, the regular season games on MLK Day scoring the league’s two largest afternoon audiences on MLK Day on record and the Feb. 22 Celtics-Lakers game on NBC, which ranks as the most watched regular-season Sunday night game since 2000 with an average 5.6 million viewers across ABC, Peacock and Telemundo.

More to come …