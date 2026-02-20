Former NBA Champs Launch Unscripted Microdrama With Hidden Empire Film Group | Exclusive

Deon Taylor and Roxanne Avent Taylor’s Hidden Empire Film Group will launch its first microdrama series with an unscripted look into the world of youth basketball.

NBA champions Trevor Ariza and Matt Barnes, Boris Kodjoe, and Deon Taylor, who is a former professional basketball player himself, will star in the new series “I Am Hoop.” The documentary series will explore fatherhood, mentorship and life skills through the world of elite youth basketball.

The vertical microdrama is a first for the production company and will be produced under the Hidden Empire Sports Collective banner. Set within the world of Southern California AAU basketball, the series follows a group of accomplished fathers as they guide their sons through one of the most competitive environments in youth sports.

Omar Joseph (“Black and Blue,” “Fatale”) will direct the series. Deon Taylor, Ariza, Barnes and Joseph will also executive produce the series alongside former NFL star Ephraim Salaam, Boris Kodjoe and Lionel Benjamin.

“There is clearly heightened demand for premium content in the vertical format space and our Hidden Empire Sports Collective is uniquely equipped to supply compelling stories framed around youth sports, which is already a leading demo for the vertical series,” Deon Taylor said. “‘I Am Hoop’ speaks to parents, athletes, and brands alike by offering a responsible, aspirational portrait of youth culture, proving that while not everyone will make the league, everyone can use the game to learn how to live.”

“I Am Hoop” will focus not just on themes of making it in the basketball world but also on how the sport teaches discipline, tenacity and resilience. The unscripted series will see the young athletes and their fathers off the court in long car rides, hotel hallways and practices.

Benjamin anchors the AAU world, giving student-athletes and parents alike lessons in development and long-term maintenance.

This project is part of Hidden Empire’s growing emphasis on pro-athlete-driven content utilizing sports, entertainment and culture. The production company has development deals with a variety of athletes, including Floyd Mayweather and Scottie Pippen. Mayweather’s four-part docuseries is currently in production.