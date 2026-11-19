Disney+’s “Afterlife With Archie” has found its Archie Edwards, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Jughead Jones and Sabrina Spellman.

The “Riverdale” zombie apocalypse series from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Greg Berlanti, which is based on the comic book series of the same name, stars Vasco Faria, Sarah Abbott, Aliyah Mastin, Angel Rivera and Chloe Avakian.

“When a supernatural spell from a certain teen-witch backfires, unleashing an army of the possessed dead upon Riverdale, Archie and his friends must fight to stay alive, testing the friendships, romances, and loyalties that have always held them together,” the logline states.

The character descriptions are as follows:

Archie is a teenager in the midst of an identity crisis, caught between who he was (a star athlete) and who he’s becoming (a reluctant leader), navigating shifting friendships (and possibly more) with Betty and Veronica. As the stakes around him become life-or-death, Archie faces a choice no son should ever have to make, with consequences that will haunt him forever.

Veronica puts up a brave, fabulous front, but beneath her devil-may-care exterior is a reservoir of sadness that’s drawn her closer to the family she’s chosen, rather than to the one she was born into. As an unholy darkness overtakes Riverdale, Veronica feels more alone than ever, until something unexpected begins to stir in the shadows, beckoning to her.

Betty is a star swimmer who feels most at home in the water, where she finds solace and escape from a complicated home life. Raised to be self-reliant, she makes a fateful secret wish—one that seemingly comes true in a terrifying, unexpected way—that will test and transform her closest friendships and push her fraught family ever closer to the brink.

Jughead pitches in however he can for his family, especially when it comes to looking out for his kid sister Jellybean. And though he’s best buds with Archie, he still feels like he’s on the outside of high school, looking in. Until the unthinkable happens, and he sets off a chain of events that changes everything, including the order of the natural world—as well as Jughead’s own underdog status in it.

Sabrina, to most of her neighbors, is the weird, homeschooled orphan girl who lives with her Aunties at the edge of town. But we know better—Sabrina’s, in fact, a teenage half-witch, in a secret relationship with the delivery boy from Pop’s. But an even darker fate (and possible redemption?) awaits her.

In addition to Aguirre-Sacasa and Berlanti, executive producers on the series include Jimmy Gibbons via via Muckle Man Productions and its overall deal with WBTV, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman via Berlanti Productions and its overall deal with WBTV, and Archie Comic Studios’ Jon Goldwater.

Alfonso Gomez-Rejon will also direct and serve as an EP on the show’s first two episodes.

Faria, who portrays Archie, starred in Amazon’s “Your Fault: London” and will appear next in Guy Ritchie’s “Viva La Madness.” He is repped by Waring McKenna and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.

Abbott, who portrays Cooper, can be seen in Netflix and Quinn Shephard’s psychological thriller “The Body.” She will next appear in the Netflix limited series Poser alongside Annie Murphy, Sadie Stanley, and Daisy Jelley.

Her other notable credits include “Black Mirror,” Eli Roth’s feature horror film “Ice Cream Man” and CBS’ “Sheriff Country.” She is repped by TalentWorks, Ambition Talent and The Initiative Group.

Mastin, who portrays Lodge, is best known for playing Presley Collins in Hulu’s “Paradise” where she stars alongside Sterling K. Brown. Her other film and TV credits include HBO’s “And Just Like That,” the feature film “Honey Girls” and the Netflix documentary “Stamped from the Beginning.”

She will next appear in Sony’s “Narcs” opposite Mason Thames and Ella Bright. Mastin is repped by The Osbrink Agency, Calli Company Entertainment and The Carson Kolker Organization.

Rivera, who plays Jones, starred in Nickelodeon’s “Escape From Mr. Lemoncellos Library,” Amazon’s “Countdown,” CBS’ “Me Myself and I” and the holiday movie “All Is Merry and Bright.”

He is repped by CESD Talent Agency’s Domina Holbeck and Sloane Fitzgerald, Thruline Entertainment’s Abby Johnson and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang’s Ethan Cohen.

Avakian, who plays Spellman, is set to star in Netflix and 21 Laps’ “The Sticks” opposite Michelle Monaghan, Logan Marshall-Green, Costa D’Angelo and Josh MacQueen, which will release in February 2027.

Her other credits include IFC/Shudder’s “This is Not a Test” opposite Olivia Holt, Froy Gutierrez, Corteon Moore and Luke MacFarlane; Peacock’s true-crime limited series “Devil in Disguise: JohnWayne Gacy,” ABC’s “High Potential” and “Karate Ghost” alongside Steve Howey and Jim Belushi.

She is repped by Luber Roklin, as well as The Characters Talent in Canada.