Even Amy Poehler admits “it’s been a minute” since she’s headed up a TV series, joking that Mike Schur, with whom she re-teams on Peacock archeological comedy “Dig,” has been “steadily cranking out hits” since the duo first worked together on “Parks and Recreation.”

She’s right: Schur created series like “The Good Place” and “A Man on the Inside” since wrapping “Parks and Rec,” but in that time Poehler has amped up her producing and writing portfolio, lent her voice to animated hits and, of course, built her Golden Globe-winning podcast, “Good Hang.”

But what drew her back to an on-screen TV role was the potential she saw for a female-driven workplace comedy in Kate Myers’ “Excavations,” which stands as the basis for “Dig.” As she read the 2023 novel, Poehler immediately saw the characters translating into parts for women “all very specific ages,” getting the gears rolling for some inter-generational comedy in the extremely specific setting.

“An archeological dig is a really good place for workplace comedy because you have people who are just in the dirt. You have people raising money. You have people who are fancy professors, and you’re in foreign countries and trying to figure out their culture and language,” Poehler told TheWrap. “It just felt like a good place to start.”

In “Dig,” Poehler takes on a character she says she hasn’t played “as much before” in Elise, a prickly archaeologist who’s been waiting to take over operations of the dig site from beloved leader Neville (Hugh Laurie), who just won’t retire. To Poehler, Elise is Gen X “in a person,” giving way to an independence that leads her not to trouble herself with friends or connections.

“She’s a little disaffected, but she’s been working hard at something for 25-30 years with boomers, and that can kind of rub off on you in good and bad ways, and she’s being inspired by and motivated by the women that come after her, the younger generation, which is the same for me, too,” Poehler said. “I mean, the best thing about being around people that are younger than you is they keep challenging the way you do things, and you think like, ‘Well, that’s just always the way things should be done.’ Then you realize, ‘But why does it have to be?’”

With the main group of women’s ages ranging from 19 to 29 to 39 to 49, Poehler notes the journey throughout the season embraces, “to use an archeological term, how many layers they have, what they need to dig up and what can they learn about each other when they uncover things about themselves.”

Fina Strazza as Patty, Antonia Thomas as Clare, Geraldine Viswanathan as Dylan in “Dig” (Colleen Hayes/Peacock)

While “Parks and Rec” was always considered a collaboration between Poehler and Schur, with Poehler only credited as a producer and writer, “Dig” makes it official, with Poehler and Schur serving as a co-creators, giving Poehler a chance to flex her skills.

“I’ve been now producing and making stuff for a while, and like Elise, I’ve been at this for a minute, and there’s just one thing that I’m grateful that I’ve learned, which is you can serve as a great idea, you can have great scripts, you can have a great cast, but if you’re not with the right people and it’s not the right process, it’s just it’s not going to work,” Poehler shared. “People and process are all I care about these days.”

She also called herself the “luckiest person in the world” for getting to make comedy for a living, saying, “I’ve won the jackpot.”

“The dream is you get to have sense over what you get to make and … I don’t take that for granted — I can’t believe I get to do what I get to do,” Poehler concluded. “Creating something from the ground up is what I love to do and have for a long time.”

“Dig” is now streaming on Peacock.