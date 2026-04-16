‘Baywatch’ Star Erika Eleniak to Return for Reboot

Fox’s “Baywatch” reboot has added another star from the original series to its lineup in Erika Eleniak.

The actress, who starred in the first two seasons of the original “Baywatch,” will reprise her role as Shauni McClain as a guest star in the reboot series, which will launch on Fox during the 2026-27 TV season.

Since her time on “Baywatch” as a lifeguard, Eleniak’s McClain has become a Santa Monica city councilwoman, and returns to the beach to help Stephen Amell’s Hobie kick off the annual “Beach Games” between reigning champions of Baywatch versus the Coast Guard, per the official character description.

Eleniak joins O.G. cast member David Chokachi, who will reprise his role as Cody Madison in the reboot.

Amell leads the cast of “Baywatch” in the series lead role of Hobie Buchannon, with additional cast members including Jessica Belkin as Charlie Vale, Shay Mitchell as Trina, Hassie Harrison as Nat, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Brooks Nader as Selene and Noah Beck as Luke.

The “Baywatch” reboot will follow previous wild child Hobie all grown up as Baywatch captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch.

“Hobie’s world is turned upside down when Charlie, the daughter he never knew, shows up on his doorstep, eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy and become a Baywatch lifeguard alongside her dad,” the official logline reads.

Co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Fremantle, “Baywatch” is showrun and executive produced by Matt Nix (“Burn Notice,” “The Gifted”). Additional EPs include McG, who directs the series premiere, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto and Mike Horowitz.

Eleniak is repped by Danielle Bilodeau and The Characters Talent Agency.