Shay Mitchell Boards Fox’s ‘Baywatch’ Reboot

Shay Mitchell is headed to “Baywatch.”

Mitchell, who is best known for starring in “Pretty Little Liars,” “You” and “Dollface,” has been added as a series regular for Fox’s reboot of the beloved series.

Boarding the show as a series regular, Mitchell will play Trina, a former lawyer turned full-time lifeguard. Trina is described as “sharpest mind on Baywatch. Passionate and dedicated, she tends to follow her heart… even if she often uses her considerable intelligence to second guess herself,” per the official character description.

Mitchell joins the cast for the reboot series alongside new recruits Noah Beck, who plays rookie lifeguard Luke, and Brooks Nader, who plays Selene, who recently boarded as series regulars.

“Baywatch” stars Stephen Amell as Hobie Buchannon, who has grown up from the wild child seen in the original series to become Baywatch Captain. The series also stars Jessica Belkin as Charlie Vale, Hassie Harrison as Nat, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad and David Chokachi, who reprises his role of Cody Madison.

The reboot series will see Hobie’s world gets turned upside down when Charlie (Belkin), the daughter he never knew, shows up on his doorstep, eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy and become a Baywatch lifeguard alongside her dad, per the official logline.

“Baywatch” will begin shooting this spring in Venice Beach as well as on the historic Fox Studio Lot in Century City. The series is slated to launch on Fox as part of the 2026-27 broadcast season.

Mitchell’s breakout role was playing Emily Fields in “Pretty Little Liars,” before going on to star in Netflix’s “You,” Hulu’s “Dollface” and joining the voice cast for HBO Max’s “Velma.” Her previous film credits include “Mother’s Day,” “The Possession of Hannah Grace” and “Something from Tiffany’s.”

Mitchell is represented by Linden Entertainment, WME and Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks.