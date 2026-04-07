Bryan Cranston sent the “Good Morning America” crew into a fit of laughter during his Tuesday interview when he admitted to stealing a display item from the show’s previous segment, “Deals and Steals.”

At the time, the “Breaking Bad” star was discussing how the four-episode “Malcolm in the Middle” miniseries — which premieres Friday, April 10, on Hulu and Disney+ — came about. He was joined by his co-star Frankie Muniz during the interview.

“For years people have been coming up [to me] and asking me, ‘What happened to Malcolm?…’ So I took that to Linwood Boomer, and he said absolutely not,” Cranston explained. “Years went by and then I asked him again, and he said, ‘I don’t think so.’ I said oooh, there’s a fish line there. There’s a crack — it was definitive and then it was not.”

Watch the clip below.

Suddenly, Cranston then pulled two electronic devices out from his suit jacket, copping to having sticky fingers.

“I thought it was Deals or Steals,” Cranston said.

“Well you stole it!” “GMA” host Robin Roberts said while laughing alongside her co-hosts George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan.

Setting the merchandise to the side, Cranston noted that he’ll “grab that later,” to which Roberts told him to “never change.”

The “Malcolm in the Middle” revival was announced in December 2024. In addition to Cranston, original cast members Muniz and Jane Kaczmarek will also return.

During an interview with The Guardian on Saturday, Cranston said the show’s return is “essential.”

“Comedy is essential right now. It’s not even important. It’s essential,” Cranston said. “Because it’s a break from the bombardment of non-stop information. People who have the news on 24 hours a day in their homes, I don’t think they realize the damage they’re doing. You might as well make a house full of asbestos or just have radiation constantly emitting through your house.”



