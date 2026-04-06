CBS’ Late Night Future: Byron Allen’s ‘Comics Unleashed’ to Take Over ‘Late Show’ Timeslot After Colbert Finale

CBS is letting go of producing late night shows after Stephen Colbert’s exit — at least for now.

Byron Allen’s “Comics Unleashed” will take over the 11:35 p.m. time slot after “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” ends its run in May, the network announced Monday.

The move, which is a time buy agreement for the 2026-2027 season, is aimed at making CBS profitable in late night as the format faces financial challenges. As late night evolves, there is potential for the network to consider new forms of original programming with a better financial model, according to an individual with knowledge of the decisionmaking.

Beginning May 22, “Comics Unleashed” will air through Friday with back-to-back half-hour episodes from 11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT on CBS. Paramount+ Premium subscribers can also stream the show live via the feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service.

In addition, AMG’s comedy game show “Funny You Should Ask,” hosted by Jon Kelley, will also join CBS’ late-night lineup with back-to-back half-hour episodes Monday through Friday from 12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT.

“I created and launched ‘Comics Unleashed’ 20 years ago so my fellow comedians could have a platform to do what we all love – make people laugh,” Allen Media Group founder, chairman and CEO Byron Allen said in a statement. “I truly appreciate CBS’ confidence in me by picking up our two-hour comedy block of ‘Comics Unleashed’ and ‘Funny You Should Ask,’ because the world can never have enough laughter.”

“Comics Unleashed” and “Funny You Should Ask” have been airing in first-run strip syndication since September 2006 and September 2017, respectively, on CBS owned-and-operated television stations nationwide.

In addition to Allen, Comics Unleashed is executive produced by Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, Jodi Miller, Peter Steen and Dylan King. Allen, Folks, Lucas, Miller and Steen also executive produce Funny You Should Ask alongside Bob Boden, Scott Satin and Eric Charbonnel.

While CBS executives have maintained that the decision to cancel Colbert’s show is purely a financial one, the timing came just days after Colbert mocked Paramount’s $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump, calling the move a “big fat bribe.”

The end of Colbert’s run will mark a conclusion to the franchise which became a staple with David Letterman in 1993. After Letterman signed off in 2015 completing more than 4,200 episodes, Colbert took over and has manned the hosting desk for the past decade.

Colbert addressed the cancellation on his talk show in July, saying that he was deeply grateful for his job and crew but saddened for the loss not only of his hosting gig but of the show at large. And he has not held back on his criticism of Trump in the months following the cancellation.

In September, Colbert said he’s “never loved [his] country more desperately” in his acceptance speech as he took home “The Late Show”‘s first Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series.

For now, you can catch Colbert on CBS through May 21 and watch highlights on the show’s YouTube channel.