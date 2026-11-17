CAPE, the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment, has unveiled the participants for the 10th year of its Executive Fellowship, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

This year’s cohort includes LAIKA Creative Executive Joyce Im, Danni Xin, Director of TV Development at WEBTOON Productions, CineMachine Director of Development at Joban Gill, Nix Santo, creative producer at Book of Shadows and Kodansha Studios, Rachel Yuan, senior manager of TV development and production at Imagine Entertainment and Mary McHenry, former director of development at Big Hattie Productions.

The fellowship, first launched in 2017 to help advance the careers of Asian American and Pacific Islander creative executives in Hollywood, will expand this year beyond the traditional cohort model to craft more opportunities for mentorship and professional development.

“When we launched this Fellowship a decade ago, CAPE was the only organization talking about the importance of creative executives,” CAPE executive director and CEO Michelle K. Sugihara said. “Over the last ten years, we’ve seen firsthand what happens when talented executives have access to community, mentorship and people who are invested in their success. More than 40 promotions later, the impact of this program is clear. But Hollywood has changed significantly since we launched the Fellowship, and we must change with it. Expanding the program allows us to support each new cohort, as well as our alumni and the larger community of creative executives who are navigating this industry together.”

Co-chaired by CAPE Board Members Albert Cheng, Amazon MGM Studios head of AI Studios, Naia Cucukov Richards, 100 Tigers Productions and Working Barn Productions co-founder and Peter McHugh, the Gotham Group partner and manager, the fellowship is made possible with support from the Asian American Foundation, Netflix, Robert & Lien Chen Family Foundation and the L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture.

“Ten years ago, we set out to create a space where Asian Pacific executives could build the relationships and leadership skills needed to advance in this industry. Today, the need for that community has only grown,” Fellowship co-chairs Cheng, Cucukov Richards and McHugh said in a joint statement. “We’re excited to expand the Fellowship in ways that connect our current fellows with the extraordinary alumni and senior leaders who have helped shape this community.”

Fellowship alumni include Nikitha Menon, VP of Destin Daniel Cretton’s Hisako, Kenny Tsai, SVP of Current Programming at Universal Content Productions, Liana Oja, Director of Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, Rebecca Cho, former SVP of Film Development & Production at Proximity Media and Sam Campos, VP of Drama Development at CBS Studios.