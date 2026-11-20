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The CMA Awards lassoed in their biggest audience in seven years as country’s biggest night welcomed back Taylor Swift to the Nashville stage.

The 60th annual awards show brought in 7.62 million total viewers as it aired live on ABC and Disney+, according to live-plus-same-day Nielsen viewing figures, rising 26% over last year’s show to become the most-watched show since 2019.

The show also scored a 1.01 rating in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49 — up 55% from last year’s 0.65 rating — marking the CMA Awards best performance in the demo in three years since the 2023 show.

Overall, the CMA Awards ranked as Wednesday’s No. 1 program across broadcast and cable in both total viewers and in the demo.

During Wednesday’s show, which was hosted by Lainey Wilson for a third consecutive year, Swift took the CMA Awards’ stage for the first time in 13 years.

She performed her “Toy Story 5” hit, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which was nominated for single of the year, but mashed it up with 2006 country hit, “Our Song.”

Swift was joined by country legend Keith Urban, who played the banjo, though he wasn’t the celebrity involved in the performance, with other cameos including Wilson, Brad Paisley, Sugarland, Little Big Town, Eric Church and Brooks & Dunn.

The night before the CMA Awards, ABC took viewers behind the scenes with “Darius, Dolly and 60 Years of Celebration: Countdown to the CMAs with Robin Roberts.” The special scored 2.99 million viewers, a 0.29 rating among adults 18-49 and a 0.38 rating among adults 25-54, marking the annual special’s biggest audience in three years and the special’s best performance in both demos in six years.

Produced by the Country Music Association, the CMA Awards are executive produced by Robert Deaton and directed by Alan Carter, with Jon Macks serving as head writer.