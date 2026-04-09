Comcast’s Xfinity Adds Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max to StreamSaver Bundles

Comcast’s Xfinity is expanding its StreamSaver bundle with the addition of Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max.

The expansion of the offering, which already includes Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV for $15 per month, will give Xfinity TV and Internet customers an up to 45% discount on the major streaming services and multiple bundling options that can all be managed in one bill.

Customers can browse, compare and buy one of eight available bundles – featuring combinations of Peacock Premium (with ads), Netflix Standard with ads, Apple TV, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle (With Ads), and HBO Max Basic With Ads — through Xfinity’s StreamStore, a digital, one-stop shop for over 450 streaming apps and channels and 200,000 movies and TV shows to rent or purchase.

With the new StreamSaver bundles, customers can select combinations of three, four or even all five apps. Monthly pricing for the bundles is as follows:

Peacock, Netflix, Apple TV for $18.99 (45% savings)

Peacock, Netflix, HBO Max for $22 (29% savings)

Peacock, Netflix, Disney+-Hulu for $22 (33% savings)

Peacock, Apple TV, HBO Max for $22 (37% savings)

Peacock, Netflix, Apple TV, HBO Max for $30 (32% savings)

Peacock, Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+-Hulu for $30 (32% savings)

Peacock, Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+-Hulu for $30 (35% savings)

Peacock, Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+-Hulu, HBO Max for $35 (39% savings)

StreamSaver can also be paired with Xfinity’s national video plans, high-speed Internet and unlimited mobile, which can save customers an additional $70 per month compared to competitors. Every plan comes with an X1 4K TV box and voice remote, with advanced features such as Multiview, RealTime4K and Fan View.

Additionally, Xfinity customers can add on Now TV, a streaming package of over 125 channels, to select StreamSaver bundles for as little as $5 per month. A Xumo Stream Box and voice remote are also available at no additional monthly cost to have seamless access to all their apps on one screen.

“Xfinity StreamStore puts customers in control – making it easy to mix, match, and manage the streaming services they actually want,” Comcast Connectivity & Platforms’ Chief Growth Officer Jon Gieselman said in a statement. “Customers can use StreamStore to build a personalized collection of streaming products, while enjoying real savings.”

To support the launch of the new bundles, Xfinity has rolled out new enhancements to StreamStore that bring customers unmatched flexibility to create their perfect bundle, whether that’s upgrading one or all of their StreamSaver apps to ad-free tiers, transferring existing subscriptions with ease, or adding more apps à la carte.

The company added that it will continue to expand StreamStore’s offerings with additional streaming services and other options available through both bundled packages and à la carte selections.

StreamStore is available on Xfinity.com or directly on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Xumo Stream Box by saying “StreamStore” into the voice remote.