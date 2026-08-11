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Demi Lovato will appear in “Camp Rock 3” after all.

After months of speculation whether Lovato, who starred as Mitchie Torres in the original movies, would reprise her role in “Camp Rock 3,” Disney has confirmed that the pop star will indeed be making an appearance in the new movie.

While Lovato is attached as an executive producer on “Camp Rock 3,” her cameo will see her reprise her role as Mitchie, joining the Jonas Brothers, who also reprise their roles as band Connect 3, with Joe Jonas returning as Shane Gray, Nick Jonas returning as Nate Gray and Kevin Jonas returning as Jason Gray.

Details regarding Lovato’s cameo will be revealed when “Camp Rock” premieres Aug. 13 on Disney Channel and the next day on Disney+.

Original cast member Maria Canals-Barrera also returns as Connie, Mitchie’s mom.

The original cast members join newcomers Liamani Segura (Sage), Malachi Barton (Fletch), Lumi Pollack (Rosie), Sherry Cola (Lark), Hudson Stone (Desi), Casey Trotter (Cliff), Brooklynn Pitts (Callie) and Ava Jean (Madison).

The official synopsis for “Camp Rock 3” is as follows: “When Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested — leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances.”

Lovato and the Jonas brothers executive produce alongside Tim Federle, Betsy Sullenger, Spencer Berman and Gary Marsh.

The movie, produced by Disney Kids & Family, is directed by Veronica Rodriguez (“The Slumber Party”) and written by Eydie Faye (“The Slumber Party”). The movie features choreography by Jamal Sims.

“Camp Rock 3” premieres Aug. 13 on Disney Channel at 8 p.m. ET/PT and streams next day on Disney+.