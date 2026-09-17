Eric Schrier Exits Disney Role as President of DTC International Originals for Producing Deal

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Eric Schrier is leaving his role as Disney’s president of direct-to-consumer international originals, strategic programming and emerging media, but launching a new production company under the Disney umbrella.

The news was shared by Disney Entertainment Television chairman Debra OConnell Thursday, following news of Adam Smith’s promotion to Disney Entertainment direct-to-consumer chairman and Joe Earley’s move to Disney Entertainment Television president of franchise and content strategy. OConnell said that Schrier’s decision came from a desire to return to his creative roots as the duo discussed the future.

“After an extraordinary 26 years at Disney, including as one of the early architects of FX, Eric has decided this is the right moment to pursue that next chapter,” OConnell wrote. “I’m so pleased that we’ll continue working together through a new producing partnership with DET. Eric plans to share more about what’s ahead soon, and we’re excited about what we’re going to create together.”

Details on Schrier’s producing deal will be announced at a later date, along with further executive moves as Disney focuses on turning its Disney+ streamer into a key pillar in the company’s growth. The media giant reportedly plans to streamline its direct-to-consumer operations under a single leader as it continues to scale.

Schrier was essential in the launch of FX alongside chairman John Landgraf, where he spent most of his career. He also supplied international content for Hulu and Disney+ and oversaw 20th Television, where he’d been working before a March restructuring moved him to his direct-to-consumer role follow Dana Walden’s promotion to Disney chief creative officer.

The move comes almost a month since Chuck Saftler, another Disney television executive who was instrumental to building FX, announced his exit.

Read OConnell’s full memo below:

Team,

Following Dana’s note a short time ago, I first want to congratulate Adam Smith on his new role as chairman, Direct-to-Consumer for Disney Entertainment. Adam is an exceptional leader and partner, and I’m thrilled for him as he takes on this expanded responsibility. I also want to congratulate Joe Earley on his new role and share how incredibly happy I am to welcome him to Disney Entertainment Television – although for so many of us, Joe needs little introduction.

Joe and I have worked closely together since he joined the company in 2019, and I know firsthand what a thoughtful, creative and deeply collaborative partner he is. He knows our businesses and our teams incredibly well, and brings a rare combination of strategic thinking, sharp instincts and genuine passion for our content and brands.

As president, DET Franchise and Content Strategy, Joe will now lead the strategic development of our franchises, building on some of our greatest strengths – our incredible IP and rich content library – to deepen engagement with audiences and create new opportunities for growth. He will also oversee DET production, labor relations and creative talent development and inclusion, along with our international content, bringing our global titles and local originals together under Disney Entertainment Television. Joe’s experience makes him uniquely suited to build on our success, and I couldn’t be happier to have him alongside us in this new role. We’ll have more to share in the coming weeks. In the meantime, I know many of you have worked with Joe over the years, and I hope you’ll join me in welcoming him to the leadership team at DET.

I would also like to share an update about Eric Schrier. As Eric and I have been talking about the future, he shared with me his desire to return to his creative roots. After an extraordinary 26 years at Disney, including as one of the early architects of FX, Eric has decided this is the right moment to pursue that next chapter. I’m so pleased that we’ll continue working together through a new producing partnership with DET. Eric plans to share more about what’s ahead soon, and we’re excited about what we’re going to create together.

We have tremendous momentum across our organization powered by exceptional creative teams, some of the most beloved franchises in entertainment, and stories that connect with fans around the world. Thank you for everything you do to make that possible. I’m looking forward to everything we’ll continue to accomplish together!

All the best,

Debra