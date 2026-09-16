ABC to Air Dolly Parton Special From the Country Music Association

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The Country Music Association will honor Dolly Parton’s legacy with a two-hour musical television event later this fall.

“CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton” is set to air live Wednesday, Oct. 21, on ABC and Disney+. The special will celebrate Parton’s legacy as a singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and entertainer.

More specifically, the television event will cherish her legacy of philanthropy and its impact on the state of Tennessee and American history.

“Dolly Parton belonged to the whole world, but she was born of this industry, and this industry owes her a debt of gratitude that words alone cannot repay,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA CEO. “As the organization built to serve and celebrate country music, honoring her legacy is not just an opportunity; it is our responsibility. This special is our way of saying thank you, on behalf of every artist, industry member and fan who found a piece of themselves in her music.”

The special will include performances, archival footage and personal stories that trace her extraordinary journey to becoming one of the most beloved entertainers and philanthropists in American history, the logline notes. No performers have been announced, yet.

Robert Deaton will executive produce the project. CMA and Belmont University will also serve as partners on the special, as it will be filmed live at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at the university.

“Dolly gave country music its heart, and giving some of that heart back to her is an incredible honor,” Deaton shared. “My hope is simply that we do right by her story, her music and the people who love her, so that this evening feels like the tribute my friend deserves.”

Parton had a longstanding relationship with Belmont. She had the world premiere of her biographical musical “DOLLY: A True Original Musical” at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts and also launched her education partnership program Dolly U at the university.

CMA and Belmont University will make a donation from the proceeds of the special to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, the organization she founded that gives millions of children the gift of a free book each month to inspire a lifelong love of reading.

Parton died on Aug. 25 after a brief battle with cancer.