‘Dutton Ranch’ Marks Paramount+’s Biggest Freshman Series Ever With More Than 13 Million Views | Exclusive

“Dutton Ranch” closed out its first season as Paramount+’s biggest freshman series to date, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The “Yellowstone” spinoff series climbed the ranks of the streamer as it wrapped up its first installment with an average 13.3 million views per episode, based on seven-day viewing data from Paramount.

The viewership boosted “Dutton Ranch,” which has already been renewed for a Season 2, to rank as the No. 1 title on Paramount+ globally every week since its May launch.

“Dutton Ranch” also made ratings waves as it ran on Paramount Network, ranking as the No. 1 show on cable during its run among total viewers. Season 1 averaged 2 million viewers on Paramount Network alone, becoming the most-watched new cable series among total viewers in three years.

“Dutton Ranch” has also appeared within Nielsen’s top 10 weekly streaming original series since its launch, pulling ahead of other buzzy series like Prime Video’s YA hit “Off Campus” and Apple TV’s “Your Friends & Neighbors.”

Most recently, “Dutton Ranch” was the No. 3 streaming original for the week of June 8 with 746 million minutes viewed on Paramount+ following the debut of Episode 6 on Friday, June 12, landing only behind Peacock’s “Love Island USA” and Netflix’s “Sweet Magnolias.”

The full season builds on the strong ratings from its series premiere, which tallied 12.9 million views globally in the week of its launch. The debut marked the biggest original series launch in Paramount+ history.

Ratings success has continued to follow Taylor Sheridan even past “Yellowstone,” with Paramount+’s “The Madison” debuting to 8 million views in March and “Landman” closing out its second installment in January as Paramount+’s biggest show to date with episodes averaging 14.9 million views within their first week of viewing.

Produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, “Dutton Ranch” is created by executive producer and showrunner Chad Feehan based on characters created by EPs Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Additional EPs include David C. Glasser, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser and Keith Cox.