Elin Hilderbrand’s TV universe just keeps expanding, with 20th Television optioning and developing two more of the best-selling author’s books, “28 Summers” and “The Rumor.”

TV adaptations for both titles are in the works at 20th Television and Dinner Party, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug’s production company that was behind Peacock’s “The Five Star Weekend” series, which was renewed for a second season after becoming Peacock’s No. 1 scripted series of all time in overall reach.

Hilderbrand, Naegle and Krug are attached as EPs for both series, while “The Perfect Couple” creator Jenna Lamia will reunite with Hilderbrand to write and executive produce “The Rumor.” Holly Whidden (“The Bold Type”), who served as a consulting producer on “The Perfect Couple,” is also attached as an EP for “The Rumor.”

“The Rumor” unfolds over a Nantucket summer in which island gossip turns dangerous, and the only person with the story straight is a local novelist who must decide whether to publish it, per the official logline.

Likewise, “28 Summers” explores the agony and romance of a one-weekend-per-year affair and the dramatic ways this relationship complicates and enriches their lives, and the lives of the people they love, per the logline.

Both series take place on Nantucket, where the majority of Hilderbrand’s novels are set, but explore different parts of life on the island.

“I’m thrilled to have two of my most beloved novels adapted by Dinner Party, the production team who turned ‘The Five Star Weekend’ into an elevated, spellbinding, and hugely successful series,” Hilderbrand said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Karey Burke at 20th TV for championing my work and assembling such a quality team, including Jenna Lamia, who created ‘The Perfect Couple.’ I could not be more optimistic about the future of the ‘Hilder-verse’ in Hollywood.”

Hilderbrand is repped by UTA, InkWell Management and Kleinberg, Lange, Cuddy & Carlo LLP while Naegle and Krug are repped by UTA. Lamia is repped by UTA, Ben Rubinfeld at Ziffren and Whidden is represented by Karen Gottlieb at Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks.