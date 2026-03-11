Hulu Orders ‘Lex’ Comedy Pilot From ‘Severance’ Co-EP Sean Clements

Sean Clements’ comedy “Lex” received a pilot order from Hulu and 20th Television on Wednesday.

The “Workaholics” writer’s latest series will follow a disgraced reality star, who finds himself in the middle of a global conspiracy when he accidentally films a murder in the background of a $20 Cameo video.

Clements will write and executive produce the pilot with Paul Simms joining as a non-writing EP. No cast has been attached to the project just yet.

The official logline of the pilot states that the show will see its reality star on the run from powerful forces who want him dead. Lex must use the skills he acquired navigating reality TV’s toxic social dynamics to expose the truth while not getting killed in the process.

The “Lex” creator serves as a co-executive producer and writer on Season 3 of “Severance” for Apple. Clements also wrote the upcoming comedy feature “The Dink,” which will debut on Apple TV this summer. He also hosts the “Hollywood Handbook” comedy podcast with Hayes Davenport.

Simms, meanwhile, has written for “The Larry Sanders Show,” “Flight of the Conchords,” “Girls” and “Newsradio,” which he also created. Most recently, Simms served as an executive producer on FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows,” “English Teacher” and “Atlanta.”

Clements is repped by UTA and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis LLP. Simms is represented by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.