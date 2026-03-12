Jada Pinkett Smith to Return as Lena James in Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ Sequel Series

Jada Pinkett Smith is set to reprise her “A Different World” character, Lena James, in Netflix’s sequel series.

The actress shared the news of her return on Instagram on Wednesday.

“She back,” Pinkett Smith wrote for the caption of the post, which was coupled with an image of her standing in front of her trailer on set. Her character was known for being an outspoken and confident student on campus.

Netflix’s initiative Strong Black Lead also celebrated with her comeback, saying “Lena James is headed back to Hillman,” referencing the historically Black college the characters attended in the original series.

Pinkett Smith now joins the series alongside stars Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Cree Summer and Darryl M. Bell.

As TheWrap previously reported, Netflix greenlit the series back in November 2025 with Debbie Allen returning as executive producer, and Felicia Pride (“Grey’s Anatomy”) serving as showrunner and executive producer. Original writers Reggie Rock Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood will also come back to executive produce alongside Mandy Summers and Tom Werner.

Allen, who served as a producer for 122 episodes and directed 83 episodes from the original series, will direct three episodes this season, including the pilot.

The new series will follow free-spirited freshman Deborah Wayne, the youngest daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitney Gilbert, who is setting out to build her own legacy alongside a whole new generation of Hillman’s best and brightest, per the official logline. The first season of the single-camera comedy will consist of 10 half-hour episodes.

Maleah Joi Moon (“Hell’s Kitchen”) will star as Deborah, while Alijah Kai (“Everybody Hates Chris”) joins as Rashida, Chibuikem Uche (“One of Us Is Lying”) plays Kojo, Cornell Young IV (“Doing Life”) plays Shaquille, Jordan Aaron Hall (“The Idea of You”) joins as Amir, and newcomer Kennedi Reece joins as Hazel.

“A Different World” ran for six seasons on NBC from 1987 to 1993 and followed a group of students at HBCU Hillman who are making it through college.







