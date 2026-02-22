James Van Der Beek’s Wife Pays Homage to Eric Dane: ‘We Love You’

James Van Der Beek’s wife Kimberly Van Der Beek took to social media to pay homage to late actor Eric Dane.

“RIP Eric Dane. We love you,” Kimberly posted to her Instagram stories on Saturday. Her post was a reshared photo of her and Van Der Beek with Dane and his wife Rebecca Gayheart at a red carpet event.

“We will miss our guys laughing at Christmas parties together,” Kimberly said.

Gayheart responded by posting Kimberly’s story to her own.

Screenshot from Rebecca Gayheart’s Instagram Stories (Instagram/@rebeccagayheartdane)

“So much love for you,” Gayheart wrote on her post.

Dane, known for his breakout role as the charming Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan on “Grey’s Anatomy” and as Cal Jacobs on “Euphoria,” died on Thursday.

Dane had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2025. The actor shared the diagnosis back in April 2025. Dane’s family shared the news of his death in a statement.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” the message read. “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.”

It continued: “Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”