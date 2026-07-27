John Wells Re-Ups Warner Bros. Television Deal Amid 40th Anniversary With Studio

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John Wells has re-upped his overall deal with Warner Bros. Television as the prolific TV creator celebrates 40 years with the studio.

As Wells and Warner Bros. TV continue their longrunning partnership, the new multi-year pact will see Wells keep developing original series at the studio under his John Wells Productions banner. The deal covers all platforms, including Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO and HBO Max as well as external streaming services and U.S. broadcast networks.

The deal extension comes as Season 3 production on “The Pitt,” which Wells executive produces alongside R. Scott Gemmill and star Noah Wyle, is underway, fresh off of the medical drama earning the most Emmy nominations of any other TV series this year. After scoring 13 total nominations in 2025 for Season 1, “The Pitt” Season 2 scored 25, with 13 of those coming from the acting categories.

In addition to “The Pitt,” Wells’ current series lineup includes Netflix’s “Untamed” starring Eric Bana, as well as “Unaccustomed Earth,” also for the streamer, which adapts Jhumpa Lahiri’s acclaimed short story and is set to debut later this year.

Across his four decades producing for Warner Bros. TV, Wells has been behind a number of the studio’s biggest series, including “ER,” “The West Wing,” “Shameless,” “Maid” and “Third Watch.” Wells’ shows have scored over 300 Emmy nominations, 70 Emmy wins and seven Peabody Awards.

“John Wells is an iconic storyteller whose work continues to leave an indelible mark on our culture,” Warner Bros. TV group and WBD U.S. Networks chairman and CEO Channing Dungey said in a statement. “He is one of the most respected and accomplished creative talents in our industry and we are immensely proud that he has called Warner Bros. home for 40 years. We look forward to continuing to support his creative endeavors for years to come.”

Wells is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson Teller.