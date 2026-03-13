Larry David Fights Pervert Accusations After WWII in New HBO Sketch Series Teaser

Larry David is back in a new clip for his upcoming HBO sketch comedy, “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness.” And true to form, the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Seinfeld” creator is finding himself in hot water.

The video finds David dropped into V-J Day, where he’s seen frantically looking for a woman to kiss to celebrate Japan surrendering and World War II ending. But things quickly goes awry after his advance is denied.

“Get your mitts off me buster,” the woman screams. David replies, “The war’s over, the war’s over,” to which she responds: “So?”

He tries to go in for a kiss again, but is told to get off and is pushed back. David then says “we’re celebrating” and she questions if he’s “some kind of sicko.”

“Everybody’s kissing,” he says, to which she responds: “No they’re not! Only you!”

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She proceeds to call David a “perv-o, f**k-o” and says she’s someone’s girl before calling over her sailor boyfriend Johnny. As David tries to explain himself, Johnny learns that David tried to kiss the woman, who’s revealed to be named Agnes, and proceeds to grab him.

David pushes his hand away, to which Johnny responds: “Did you just take a swing at me?” As he frantically says “no,” a woman accuses him of attacking a sailor.

Johnny’s sailor buddies come up behind David and he’s quickly surrounded by the crowd, who continue to accuse him of being a “perv-o” as well as a Nazi. As the crowd quickly closes in on David, the camera zooms out from above him as he screams “no, no, no no” before fading to black.

The limited series, which premieres June 26 and will air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, will have a total of seven episodes. In addition to David, it will feature select “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actors and noteworthy guest stars.

“President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion,” the show’s logline states. “But then Larry David called.”

“Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness” is written and executive produced by David and Jeff Schaffer, who also serves as director. The series is produced in collaboration with former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground. The pair serve as EPs alongside with Higher Ground’s Ethan Lewis and Vinnie Malhotra.

Watch the full clip in the video above.