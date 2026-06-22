‘Love Island USA’: Meet the 12 Men Entering the Villa for Casa Amor Twist

Casa Amor is officially underway on “Love Island USA,” and Peacock has revealed the 12 — yes, that’s right 12 — men who will be entering the villa on Monday’s episode.

After the O.G. boys headed to Casa Amor on Sunday’s episode where they met six single women, the Peacock reality dating show had a surprise in store for the O.G. women, who were forced to watch their men mix and mingle with the new women during the heart rate challenge via a TV at the fire pit.

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The villa women will kick off their Casa Amor experience on Monday as they meet the 12 men and partake in “a spicy round of speed dating,” per the official logline.

New episodes of “Love Island USA” drop daily at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET everyday except Wednesdays, with “Aftersun” dropping every Saturday on Peacock.

Meet the 12 Casa Amor men on “Love Island USA” Season 8 below: