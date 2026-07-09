‘Love Story’ Creator Connor Hines Tees Up Golf Drama ‘Jupiter Island’ at Netflix as Part of Overall Deal

“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette” creator Connor Hines will head to Netflix as he pens golf drama series “Jupiter Island” as part of a new overall deal with the streamer.

Hines, who picked up an Emmy nomination on Wednesday as “Love Story” scored a nod in the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series category, will exclusively develop new shows for Netflix under the new creative partnership, with the pickup for “Jupiter Island” included in the deal.

The series, which is produced in collaboration with A24, centers on the “ultra-exclusive Jupiter Island, the privileged world of professional golfers and their wives fractures when a mysterious outsider arrives — and a secret threatens golf’s reigning power couple.”

Julie Gardner from Bad Wolf America is attached as an executive producer.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Netflix, A24 and Bad Wolf’s Julie Gardner, ” Hines said in a statement. “I’ve been living with the world of Jupiter Island for quite some time, and I’m so excited and lucky to bring it to life with such amazing collaborators.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Connor Hines to Netflix. Connor has a rare gift for rich, character-driven storytelling that shines through again in Jupiter Island, reflecting our commitment to delivering premium television to engage our audiences,” Jinny Howe, Netflix’s head of scripted series for the U.S. and Canada, added. “His recent Emmy nomination is proof he’s just getting started — and we’re excited for everything that comes next.”

Beyond the overall series nomination, “Love Story” scored six nods for the 78th Emmy Awards on Wednesday, including a lead actress nomination for Sarah Pidgeon and a supporting nomination for Constance Zimmer.

Prior to “Love Story,” on which he served as writer, creator, EP and showrunner, Hines’ writing credits include “Space Force” and “Local Attraction.”