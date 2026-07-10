Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall will star in Netflix’s TV adaptation of Dan Brown’s “The Secret of Secrets.”

Spector will star as Robert Langdon, who was brought to life by Tom Hanks in the film adaptations of Brown’s “Angels & Demons,” “The Da Vinci Code” and “Inferno.” Langdon is a Harvard professor and world-renowned symbologist whose eidetic memory and puzzle-solving abilities help him unravel mysteries at the intersection of science and spirituality, per the official character description.

Hall will play Katherine Solomon, the female lead opposite Spector.

The casting news comes over a year after the adaptation of “The Secret of Secrets” landed at Netflix, with Brown attached as an executive producer and Carlton Cuse attached as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Genre-Arts’ Emma Forman is also attached as an EP.

“Morgan is a truly wonderful actor whose work is always filled with intelligence, thoughtfulness and humanity,” Cuse said in a statement. “He’s the perfect fit for Robert Langdon — a brilliant academic whose curiosity, intelligence and intellect are the tools of his trade.”

“The Secret of Secrets” follows Langdon as he races against ancient forces and time to rescue a missing scientist and her groundbreaking manuscript whose discoveries have the power to forever change humanity’s understanding of the mind.

“The Secret of Secrets,” which was published in September 2025, marks the sixth book featuring Robert Langdon, with the previous books including “Angels & Demons” (2000), “The Da Vinci Code” (2003), “The Lost Symbol” (2009), “Inferno” (2013) and “Origin” (2017).

“Angels & Demons,” “The Da Vinci Code” and “Inferno” all got film adaptations starring Hanks, and “The Lost Symbol” was adapted into a prequel TV show starring Ashley Zukerman as a young Robert Langdon.

Spector is best known for starring as George Russell in HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” and has also starred in “Black Rabbit,” “Boston Strangler” and “Homeland,” among others.

Hall, who is married to Spector, can be seen in “The End of It,” “The Listeners,” “The Beauty” and “Ella McCay.”