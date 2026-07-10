Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall are in talks to star in Netflix’s TV adaptation of Dan Brown’s “The Secret of Secrets,” according to media reports.

Spector is poised to star in the series as Robert Langdon, who was brought to life by Tom Hanks in the film adaptations of Brown’s “Angels & Demons,” “The Da Vinci Code” and “Inferno.” Hall is likewise in talks to star as the female lead opposite Spector.

Representatives for Netflix, Spector and Hall did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The casting news comes over a year after the adaptation of “The Secret of Secrets” landed at Netflix, with Brown attached as an executive producer and Carlton Cuse attached as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Genre-Arts’ Emma Forman is also attached as an EP.

“The Secret of Secrets” follows Langdon as he races against ancient forces and time to rescue a missing scientist and her groundbreaking manuscript whose discoveries have the power to forever change humanity’s understanding of the mind, according to the official logline.

“The Secret of Secrets,” which was published in September, marks the sixth book featuring Robert Langdon, with the previous books including “Angels & Demons” (2000), “The Da Vinci Code” (2003), “The Lost Symbol” (2009), “Inferno” (2013) and “Origin” (2017).

“Angels & Demons,” “The Da Vinci Code” and “Inferno” all got film adaptations starring Hanks, and “The Lost Symbol” was adapted into a prequel TV show starring Ashley Zukerman as a young Robert Langdon.

Spector is best known for starring as George Russell in HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” and has also starred in “Black Rabbit,” “Boston Strangler” and “Homeland,” among others.

Hall, who is married to Spector, can be seen in “The End of It,” “The Listeners,” “The Beauty” and “Ella McCay.”