NBC Olympic Hosts Open Coverage Sending ‘Love and Prayers’ to Savannah Guthrie: ‘Dearly Missed’

NBC’s 2026 Winter Olympics hosts took a moment during Friday’s Opening Ceremony to acknowledge “Today” host Savannah Guthrie’s absence in light of her missing mother Nancy.

The morning news stalwart was initially set to host the Milan Olympics for the network, but pulled out as the search continues for the 84-year-old after she went missing in an apparent abduction over the weekend.

“We’re certainly without a very important and beloved member of our team tonight,” Terry Gannon, who was set to co-host with Guthrie, said. “She is dearly missed by everybody.”

“She’s covered so many Olympics, and she loves it,” said Mary Carillo, who took over hosting duties for Guthrie. “Right now, of course, Savannah and her family are in unspeakable, unfathomable pain. We know that in the U.S., her extended family is legion. Savannah, my friend, it’s the same way here.”

“We send our love and prayers and all of our positive energy to Savannah tonight,” Gannon said.

The Winter Olympics began almost a week after Nancy’s Jan. 31 disappearance, with Savannah’s mother being declared missing on Feb. 1. Since then, the FBI has gotten involved with the investigation, believing that Nancy was abducted. Donald Trump later vowed that “ALL Federal Law Enforcement” would “be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY” on Truth Social.

On Wednesday, Savannah and her siblings released a video speaking directly to both Nancy and her abductors, calling on them to bring their mother home in a nearly four-minute plea.

“We are ready to talk,” Savannah said. “However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us.”