Netflix and Druski Enter Multiyear Development Deal Starting With ‘Collect & Praise’ Series

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Druski, the popular creator with over 15.6 million TikTok followers, is partnering with Netflix on his next big projects. The creator has entered into a multiyear deal with the streamer where Druski and his 4LIFERS Entertainment company will develop and produce several original series for Netflix.

The first of these projects will premiere on Dec. 1. An expansion of Druski’s viral megachurch character, “Collect & Praise” follows a money-hungry pastor (Druski) and his unpredictable deacon (Mike Epps) as the duo scheme their way through scandals, chaos and controversies. The comedy is being described as semi-scripted, which likely means it will make good use of Druski’s improvisational skills. 4LIFERS Entertainment will also produce the series.