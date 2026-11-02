Netflix and Druski Enter Multiyear Development Deal Starting With ‘Collect & Praise’ Series

Druski, the popular creator with over 15.6 million TikTok followers, is partnering with Netflix on his next big projects. The creator has entered into a multiyear deal with the streamer where Druski and his 4LIFERS Entertainment company will develop and produce several original series for Netflix.
The first of these projects will premiere on Dec. 1. An expansion of Druski’s viral megachurch character, “Collect & Praise” follows a money-hungry pastor (Druski) and his unpredictable deacon (Mike Epps) as the duo scheme their way through scandals, chaos and controversies. The comedy is being described as semi-scripted, which likely means it will make good use of Druski’s improvisational skills. 4LIFERS Entertainment will also produce the series.
“I’ve built my platform by creating characters and comedy that resonate with people,” Druski said. “This partnership with Netflix will give me the resources to build on that comedy foundation and bring my work to a new global audience. It’s a tremendous opportunity for our team at 4LIFERS Entertainment to expand our reach, develop original programming for the masses and take our creativity to new heights.”
“Druski has a gift for building characters that people can’t stop talking about,” said John Derderian, vice president of content and head of Animation Series and Kids and Family TV at Netflix, said. As part of his role, Derderian also oversees Next Gen Content. “We want the best talent in the world to bring us their most ambitious work, reach new audiences and build their brands. ‘Collect & Praise’ is just the beginning, and we welcome Druski to Netflix.”
Netflix will also license select content from Druski’s existing catalog, including “Coulda Been Love,” “Coulda Been Daddy,” “Coulda Been Records Auditions” and his comedic skits.
Druski is poised to make “Saturday Night Live” history this week as the first-ever creator host on the long-running NBC staple. Previously, he won the Pulse Award at the BET Awards, the Special Achievement Award at The Webby Awards, Innovator of the Year Award at the Culture Creators Awards and was dubbed No. 1 on Rolling Stone’s Most Influential Creator List in 2026. He also recently made history as the youngest-ever host of the BET Awards and starred in “Livestream from Hell” alongside Kevin Hart and Kai Cenat on Prime Video.
Druski will also star alongside Emma Stone and Chris Pine in the 2027 romantic comedy “The Catch” and is developing the comedic movie “The Diggers” alongside Kenya Barris.
Druski is repped by WME, which brokered the deal with Netflix.