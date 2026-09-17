New York Knicks MVP Jalen Brunson to Guest Star on ‘Law & Order: SVU’

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New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson will guest star on NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU.”

The Knicks MVP will reunite with friend and “SVU” star Mariska Hargitay as he makes a guest appearance on the season’s fifth episode, which is scheduled to air on Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Details on his role are being kept under wraps.

Brunson had a cameo during the opening of Monday night’s 78th Emmy Awards, which were hosted by Hargitay, leveraging their friendship.

In addition to this week’s Emmys and “SVU,” he’ll headline the “Saturday Night Live” Season 52 premiere on Sept. 26, where he’ll host “SNL” alongside musical guest Katseye. Brunson was among the four celebrities tapped to kick off the season, joining Dakota Johnson, Shane Gillis and Inde Navarrette.

That’s all in addition to Brunson and the Knicks appearing on NBC and Peacock as they kick off their season on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. ET. The Knicks will go head-to-head against LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden.

Brunson will appear on “SVU” alongside series regulars Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Kevin Kane, Aimé Donna Kelly and Corey Cott.

Hargitay executive produces “SVU” alongside creator Dick Wolf, Michelle Fazekas, Kenneth Brown, Rebeccca McGill, Anastasia Puglisi and Peter Jankowski. The longrunning drama series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

“Law & Order: SVU” debuts its 28th season on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 9 p.m., and will be followed by the “Law & Order” Season 26 premiere at 10 p.m.