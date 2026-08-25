‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 Debuts Atop Netflix TV List With 9.4 Million Views, Down From Season 4 Launch

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“Outer Banks” closed out its five-season run to solid ratings, with its last installment debuting atop Netflix’s most-watched TV shows lists with 9.4 million views.

While “Outer Banks” scored strong enough numbers to outpace those of its fellow TV series during the week of Aug. 17, Season 5 debuted to a slightly lower viewership than its previous season. Season 4, Part 1 launched to 15.5 million views in October 2024 while Part 2 debuted to 8.6 million views, though it’s not an exact apples-to-apples comparison given Season 5 embraced a binge release.

Still, the series continues to score ratings milestones, with the Season 5 launch marking the franchise’s fourth consecutive No. 1 debut. And Netflix will hope to keep that ratings success going with a prequel series in the works from “Outer Banks” creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke.

Behind “Outer Banks” Season 5 on the top 10 TV list for the week was “My Brilliant Career” Season 1, which scored 4.7 million views, as well as “My Life With the Walter Boys” Season 3, which garnered 4.3 million views in its third week.

Notably, Shane Gillis’ “Tires” took the No. 5 spot this week with 2.8 million views, marking the show’s highest-ever ranking.

On the film side, Sunny Sandler-led “Don’t Say Good Luck” scored 12.8 million views, landing atop the film list for the week. It closely outpaced “The Last House,” which garnered 12 million views in its third week, landing in the No. 2 spot on the film list.

They were followed by documentary “Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing,” which landed in the No. 3 spot with 4.7 million views, while Kevin Hart comedy “72 Hours” took the No. 4 spot with 4 million views in its fifth week on the list.