‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ Season 3 Tops Netflix TV Charts in Week 2 With 8.7 Million Views

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“My Life With the Walter Boys” Season 3 climbed to the top of Netflix’s top TV list in its second week on the streamer.

The YA series, which follows the love triangle between Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez), Cole (Noah LaLonde) and Alex (Ashby Gentry), scored 8.7 million views during the week of Aug. 10, landing atop the week’s top 10 English-language TV list. While viewership was down slightly from its debut week, when it scored 9 million views, its place on the ratings rankings advanced as it pushed past “The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare,” which had dominated the list for two weeks in a row.

Viewership for “My Life With the Walter Boys” Season 3 was down slightly from the second week of release last year, which saw Season 2 collect 10.9 million views. Seasons 1 and 2 have spent a combined 15 weeks in Netflix’s global top 10 list with over 130 million views since 2023.

Compared to the rest of Netflix’s YA slate, “My Life With the Walter Boys” stands somewhere in the middle: “Ginny & Georgia” returned for its third season to 17.6 million views in its debut week and 16.9 million views in its second week, while “XO, Kitty” Season 3 scored 12.9 million views in its first week and 7.8 million views in its second week.

The launch comes as Netflix doubles down on its commitment to YA as it gears up to close out the five-season run for “Outer Banks,” as well as debuts for titles like “Crew Girl,” “The Body” and “Poser.”

On the film side, “The Last House” dominated Netflix with 33.5 million views for the week, growing in its second week after debuting to 27.5 million views.

The growth in week two has become a trend on the film side, with “72 Hours” growing from 22.1 million views in its debut week to 25.1 million views in its second.

Also notable on the film side was “Don’t Say Good Luck,” which scored 8.1 million views, while “Extinction” scored 7.4 million views.