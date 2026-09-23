Pluto TV Expands On-Demand Library, Upgrades Product Experience

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Pluto TV has unveiled its new and improved product experience, the company’s largest technology investment since its founding 12 years ago.

As part of the product rebuild, live and on-demand programming will be available together. This comes as the platform moved onto the same technology as its parent company Parmount-Skydance. Pluto TV now operates with the same technology stack as Parmount+.

“Free streaming is only getting more popular, but people are overwhelmed by choice,” said Cindy Holland, chairman of direct-to-consumer Paramount Skydance. “Our answer is proven hits, a library of tried and tested fan favorite titles that people return to over and over again, plus a product built to match it, and a brand people know they can turn to. That’s what the new Pluto TV delivers, and it’s why we see this as one of the biggest opportunities in our portfolio.”

The upgrade also comes with an expanded library. Now television hits like “The X-Files,” “Arrow,” “Hart of Dixie” and “Burn Notice” will be available on the platform along with blockbuster film franchises including “”John Wick,” “Rocky,” “Creed” and “Jump Street.”

Pluto TV will also see produce enhancements like a more intuitive interface, stronger discovery and personalization, while still remaining a free ad-supported streaming television service.

Looking ahead Paramount plans to incorporate content discovery features such as Top 10 Carousels and Content Collections. Paramount-Skydance plans to share data and capabilities across Pluto TV and Paramount+ while still keeping each streamer unique.

“With the newly reimagined Pluto TV experience, we are entering into the next era of free streaming,” Dane Glasgow, chief product officer of Paramount Skydance said. “By bringing live and on-demand entertainment in one intuitive experience and building on a stronger technology foundation, we’re giving our viewers the best of both worlds: the ease of turning on the TV and the personalization and control they expect from streaming, all for free. This is just the first step that will unlock even more value for audiences and advertisers as we innovate faster and build a more connected streaming ecosystem.”

The company’s expanded content strategy includes a an expanded content strategy, including a 63% year-over-year increase in third-party licensed content from studios like NBCUniversal, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony, MGM and Lionsgate.

Pluto TV also reported that its monthly VOD viewership has grown 70% in 2026.

Other new titles coming to the slate include fan favorite titles “A Star Is Born,” “The Notebook” and “Pitch Perfect.”