Deborah Ann Woll is set to reprise her role as Faye in Prime Video’s adaptation of the “God of War” video game franchise.

The series, which has already received a two-season order, follows father and son Kratos (Dave Bautista) and Atreus (Callum Vinson) as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of Faye (Woll), Kratos’ wife and Atreus’ mother.

Along the way, Kratos and Atreus discover secrets about Faye that make them wonder how well they truly knew her. Kratos also tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.

In addition to her appearance in the TV adaptation, Woll portrayed Faye in 2022’s God of War Ragnarök. She will also be the lead character in the upcoming God of War Laufey in 2027.

Woll is best known for her role as Karen Page in Netflix’s Marvel series “Daredevil,” “The Punisher” and “The Defenders.” She also reprised the role in Disney+’s “Daredevil: Born Again,” which will end following its third season.

Her other TV and film credits include HBO’s “True Blood,” the horror film “The Cycle” and the feature film “Queen of the Ring,” opposite Walton Goggins, Gavin Casalegno and Emily Bett Rickards. She will next be seen in Hulu’s “The Testaments” Season 2.

Woll is repped by Matt Luber and Michael Adler of Luber Roklin Entertainment and Stuart Rosenthal of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

In addition to Bautista, Vinson and Woll, Prime Video’s “God of War” cast includes Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, Danny Woodburn as Brok, Sonya Walger as Freya, Island Austin as Thrud, Ben Chapple as Magni, Louis Cunningham as Modi, and Evelyn Miller as Gna.

The series is executive produced by showrunner and writer Ronald Moore, Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, Brad Van Arragon, and Lawrence Trilling.

Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series, while Frederick E.O. Toye (“Shōgun,” “The Boys,” “Fallout”) directs the first two episodes.

“God of War” is co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions.