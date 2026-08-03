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Prime Video’s “God of War” adaptation may have found its new Kratos.

Dave Bautista is currently in talks to take over the main role in the live-action TV adaptation of the popular PlayStation game series. This update comes weeks after Ryan Hurst, who had already begun filming as the character, suffered a bicep injury on set that caused the production to recast the role.

The stunt, which was performed in June, required Hurst to undergo surgery. Once news of his injury broke, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios decided to recast the physically demanding part altogether. This recasting was announced on July 16 just as the box office sensation “The Odyssey” released wide (Hurst stars in that film as Mentor, a guardian and role model for Tom Holland’s Telemachus).

“God of War” is expected to resume after its present hiatus in mid-October. A first look at Kratos and Atreus in the series was unveiled in February as the first season began production. The show has already been renewed for Season 2.

Kratos is the main character in the God of War video game series, created by David Jaffe. The video game series started in 2005 from developer Santa Monica Studio and publisher Sony Computer Entertainment and was rebooted in 2018. The first iteration of the series saw Kratos fight the Greek pantheon of gods and monsters, while the rebooted series (which is what the show is adapting) moved onto Norse mythology. Callum Vinson will also star as Kratos’ son, Atreus.

Ronald D. Moore created the live-action adaptation and serves as showrunner. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions.

Deadline first reported this news.