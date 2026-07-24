‘Blade Runner 2099’ Trailer: Hunter Schafer Teams Up With a Replicant Michelle Yeoh

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The “Blade Runner” story continues.

“Blade Runner 2099” will see Hunter Schafer take center stage as the next blade runner as she pairs up with a replicant, played by Michelle Yeoh, in a sequel series on Prime Video set 50 years after the events of 2017’s Denis Villeneuve film “Blade Runner 2049.”

In a teaser trailer for the Prime Video series executive produced by Ridley Scott, Schafer’s Cora laments the continued rise of replicants, which seems to be a battle she can’t fight alone. She finds her partner-in-crime in Yeoh’s Olwen, a replicant who tries to guide Cora into understanding replicants are here to stay.

“The old world forever fights to come back — humans want what was taken from them,” Yeoh’s Olwen says in the trailer. “But it’s our time now.”

Yeoh, Schafer, showrunner Silka Luisa and EPs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson unveiled the teaser Friday at San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H alongside its November premiere date. The eight-episode series will drop in a binge release on Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.

Watch the trailer below:

Set 50 years after the events of “Blade Runner 2049,” the show sees Los Angeles reborn, just not by humanity. “Cora, a fugitive in a final bid to stop running, takes on one last identity: a Blade Runner,” the official logline reads. “Forced to partner with Olwen, a Replicant days from dying, she hunts down a runaway hiding a truth that could collapse their fragile city.”

Dimitri Abold (“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”) and Lewis Gribben (“Somewhere Boy”) also star in “Blade Runner 2099.”

Recurring guest stars include Katelyn Rose Downey (“The Nun II”), Daniel Rigby (“Renegade Nell”), Johnny Harris (“A Gentleman in Moscow”), Amy Lennox (“Only Child”), Sheila Atim (“The Woman King”), Matthew Needham (“House of the Dragon”), Tom Burke (“Furiosa”) and Maurizio Lombardi (“Ripley”).

Luisa serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Scott, Kosove and Johnson, Alcon’s President of Television Ben Roberts, David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger from Scott Free Productions, Tom Spezialy, Richard Sharkey, Michael Green, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra and Isa Dick Hackett.