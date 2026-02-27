Prime Video’s ‘God of War’ Unveils First Look at Kratos and Boy Atreus | Photo

Production has begun on Season 1 of “God of War” — so to celebrate, Prime Video shared a first-look photo of Ryan Hurst as Kratos and Callum Vinson as Atreus on Friday.

The image shows Kratos teaching his boy how to shoot a bow and arrow in the woods, with Ancient Greek costumes pulled straight out of the hit PlayStation game’s mythological universe.

Per the logline, the series storyline will follow “father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.”

The pair will be joined by Mandy Patinkin, Ed Skrein, Max Parker, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Teresa Palmer, Alastair Duncan, Jeff Gulka and Danny Woodburn. Additionally, the live-action TV adaptation has already been renewed for Season 2.

Coming from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Production, “God of War” is showrun by executive producer and writer Ronald D. Moore. Other EPs include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee and Brad Van Arragon, with Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia and Ben McGinnis as co-EPs. Frederick E.O. Toye will direct the first two episodes.

The first “God of War” game came out in March 2005. It has since been followed by five more main entries in the franchise and a dozen other titles, even venturing into Norse mythology later on.