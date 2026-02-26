‘Elle’ Season 2 Casts Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Ahead of Series Premiere

Get ready to see Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in a brand-new domain, because the “Never Have I Ever” star has been cast in Season 2 of “Elle.”

The actress joins Prime Video’s “Legally Blonde” prequel as Sam ahead of the show’s series premiere on July 1. Her character is described as Elle’s foil — “possessing all our hero’s ambition and none of her optimism. She’s the founder, editor-in-chief and lord baron of the school newspaper, the commissioner of the grammar police and the enemy of joy.”

Ramakrishnan will star alongside Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods. Season 1’s main cast includes June Diane Raphael, Tom Everett Scott, Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney and Zac Looker, with recurring cast members Jessica Belkin, Logan Shroyer, Amy Pietz, Matt Oberg, Chloe Wepper, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada and James Van Der Beek.

Season 2 will be co-showrun by series creator Laura Kittrell and Caroline Dries, with fellow EPs Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Marc Platt and Amanda Brown. The show comes from Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM Studios.

“Twenty-five years after the world met Elle Woods for the first time, it’s a dream come true to share the story of how she became the unstoppable force we all fell in love with,” Witherspoon previously teased. “Discovering Lexi Minetree and watching her step into Elle’s fabulous shoes has been one of the most gratifying experiences of my career.”

“I think our series’ themes of kindness, authenticity, and believing in yourself will resonate deeply with fans of the original films and new audiences alike,” she continued. “Working with our incredible Hello Sunshine team, Amazon and our visionary writers and directors to bring Elle’s high school journey to life has been a tremendous joy. I can’t wait to share Season One with the world and start rolling cameras on Season Two!”

“Elle” premieres July 1 on Prime Video.