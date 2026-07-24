‘Rick and Morty’ Spinoff ‘President Curtis’ Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Premiere

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The latest spinoff from “Rick and Morty” hasn’t even aired, yet it’s already coming back. “President Curtis” scored a Season 2 renewal Friday and production has already started on the Adult Swim original.

The news was shared at San Diego Comic Con during a panel for the series, which will premiere Sunday. “President Curtis” was co-created and is executive produced by “Rick and Morty” co-creator Dan Harmon and longtime executive producer James Siciliano. Keith David, who voices President Curtis, was part of the panel as was Stephanie Beatriz (Banks), Jim Rash (Special Agent O’Doyle), Harmon and Siciliano.

David’s President Curtis has been a recurring character on “Rick and Morty” since Season 2. On multiple occasions, he’s served as a foe to Rick, engaging in elaborate fights with the alcoholic scientist about important matters like whether or not the president will take a selfie with Morty. But the two have also joined forces during several adventures, like when they stopped a fallen lightsaber from destroying the center of the Earth.

“President Curtis” follows the day-to-day adventures of a sitting U.S. president as he tries to protect the country from cryptid threats, unexpected allies and bizarre sci-fi missions. Basically, every Earthbound threat that Rick can’t be bothered with goes to Curtis in a show that’s like a “Rick and Morty” version of “The X-Files.” In addition to Harmon and Siciliano, Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell and Steve Levy also serve as executive producers.

“President Curtis quickly proved himself worthy of another term!” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. “With Keith David’s inimitably endearing performance and the creativity of Dan, James and the entire show team, this series and this President are what the people need more of — even if they don’t know it yet.”

“President Curtis” premieres on Adult Swim Sunday at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will stream on HBO Max the following day.