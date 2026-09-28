Shawn Levy and 21 Laps Entertainment Sign Overall TV Deal With Disney’s 20th Television

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Shawn Levy and 21 Laps Entertainment have inked an overall deal with Disney’s 20th Television.

The deal, that lured the producer over from Netflix in a competitive situation, kicks off in October 2027. Levy notably worked on “Stranger Things” with the Duffer Brothers. That property and its spinoff will remain at Netflix.

As part of his overall deal with 20th, Levy will develop and produce series across Disney Entertainment’s global portfolio of leading platforms and brands. The producer shared that returning to Disney “feels like home.”

“Years before I directed movies, I started my career directing and producing television episodes for Disney Channel, and I’ve always felt a kindred spirit in Disney and their storytelling ethos,” Levy said.

“Having worked with Dana Walden over the years when we were both at FOX, I know her to be a formidable, smart and authentic person, not to mention a force of nature as an executive. Coupled with the amazing Debra OConnell, Disney Television has such an exciting era ahead, and I’m enthusiastic and inspired to produce the next wave of 21 Laps television series with the entire Disney team,” he added. “I know from experience the passionate creative DNA of this place, and it honestly just feels like home.”

Levy also thanked Netflix and his collaborators there for their leadership. He noted that the “Strangers Things” universe will still remain in tact at Netflix.

“I will forever cherish the incredible ride 21 Laps has had with Netflix. I am deeply grateful to Ted, Bela, Jinny and the many talented Netflix execs with whom we have worked over the years and, of course, look forward to continuing our collaboration on the ‘Stranger Things’ universe from the Duffer Brothers.

As 21 Laps fortuitously heads into its 21st year, I remain gratified by all the stories we’ve gotten to tell and as hungry as ever for the ones we haven’t yet told.”

The Walt Disney Company and Levy collaborated most recently as Levy directed and co-wrote Marvel’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” film. He is also slated to direct Lucasfilm’s upcoming “Star Wars: Starfighter,” starring Ryan Gosling and reunite with the actor for Marvel Studios’ ”Ghost Rider” movie.

“Shawn has a rare ability to tell stories that are wildly entertaining and deeply human, something he’s brought to Disney across two decades. He moves effortlessly across genres and franchises with a remarkable sense of what captures audiences and inspires passionate fandom,” said Dana Walden, president and chief creative officer of The Walt Disney Company. “He’s an incredible storyteller and a true creative partner of the highest caliber, and we are thrilled to be building this next chapter together.”

Levy is represented by WME, Wendy Kirk of Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

Upcoming series from 21 Laps include coming-of-age hockey series “The Sticks” for Netflix. His film “The Catch,” starring Emma Stone and Chris Pine, will hit theaters in May, and the production company has a Jennifer Garner-led comedy “One Attempt Remaining” coming to Netflix.

21 Laps popular series include “Stranger Things,” “All the Light We Cannot See” and “The Perfect Couple.” Levy previously had an overall deal with Netflix. Disney and Levy have an ongoing relationship on the feature side, which may have factored into his decision to also move his TV business there.

Levy is the latest talent that 20th TV has been able to coax from rival companies. “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson, who was at Warner Bros. TV, and “The Five Star Weekend” EP Sue Naegle, who was at Universal, both moved their deals to 20th in the past few months.