‘Soul Train Awards’ Will Return to BET, CBS After 3-Year Hiatus

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The “Soul Train Awards” will return to BET and will simul-cast for the first time CBS after a three-year hiatus.

The award show will be taped in Chicago, where the iconic music and dance series “Soul Train” got its start more than 50 years ago. The “Soul Train Awards 2026” will air Friday, Nov. 26.

“As a Chicago native, I’m proud to bring the SOUL TRAIN AWARDS back to the city where it all originated,” Louis Carr, president of BET, said. “Coming off a landmark year for BET, this return reaffirms what we do best: bringing our community together around the culture, and connecting the artists who built this sound to the ones carrying it forward.”

The 2026 show will blend honorees who defined the sound with the artists carrying it forward, celebrating their legacy that has influenced American music, according to the release. The “Soul Train Awards” will be presented with Spotify as the exclusive music streaming partner and Toyota as the exclusive automotive partner.

The “Soul Train Awards” last aired in 2023 and was hosted by Keke Palmer.

More to come…