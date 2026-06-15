‘Summer House’ Star West Wilson Exits Ahead of Season 11 After Relationship Scandal

“Summer House” star West Wilson will won’t be returning to the Bravo series in the wake of the relationship scandal involving Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula, according to media reports.

While Wilson has been a “Summer House” cast member since Season 8, he won’t return to the reality series’ 11th installment following the controversy that followed him amid the Season 10 rollout that was addressed in the Season 10 reunion. Despite being bumped down from a main cast member, he could still make a cameo appearance in Season 11.

Bravo has not confirmed the main cast for “Summer House” Season 11, and it remains to be seen if Miller, Batula and Kyle Cooke will all be returning. Miller’s schedule is already filling up as she co-hosts “Love Island USA’s” recap show “Aftersun” and gearing up to compete on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

A representative for Bravo did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The news comes just after “Summer House” wrapped up its three-part reunion, which rolled out across May 26, June 2 and June 9. There is one remaining episode in the season left to air, titled “Summer House: The Aftermath,” which will air on Tuesday, June 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

Wilson and Batula made waves in late March when the pair shared they were exploring a romantic connection on the heels of her separation announcement from Cooke. In a joint statement, the duo said their “connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship.”

The announcement was especially dramatic given Wilson’s on-again, off-again relationship with Miller, fellow “Summer House” lead and Batula’s best friend, drawing mainstream attention to the Bravo series that fans compared to the famed Scandoval betrayal involving “Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

The drama boosted the first reunion episode to become a series high for “Summer House,” ratings-wise. Part 1 of the “Summer House” reunion, which aired May 26, scored 3.1 million viewers on Bravo and Peacock, according to live-plus-seven-day Nielsen figures, marking a 43% rise from the season 10 average and ranking as a series high. Part 1 also ranks as Bravo’s overall most-watched episode across platforms in the 18-49 demo in years.