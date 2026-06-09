‘Summer House’ Love Triangle Drama Boosts Reunion to Ratings Records With 3.1 Million Viewers 

The drama that has embroiled “Summer House” since its Season 10 launch surrounding Ciara Miller, Amanda Batula, West Wilson and Kyle Cooke has translated into major ratings success for the Bravo series.

With news of Batula and Wilson’s secret relationship breaking amid the Season 10 rollout, the chance to address it with Miller and Cooke — the duo’s exes and close friends — boosted the first reunion episode to become a series high for “Summer House.”

Part 1 of the “Summer House” reunion, which aired May 26, scored 3.1 million viewers on Bravo and Peacock, according to live-plus-seven-day Nielsen figures, marking a 43% rise from the season 10 average and ranking as a series high. Part 1 also ranks as Bravo’s overall most-watched episode across platforms in the 18-49 demo in years.

Additionally, Part 1 of the reunion scored the show’s biggest live-plus-same-day audience and ranks as the No. 1 unscripted entertainment telecast in the 18-49 demo in two years across cable. On Peacock, Part 1 of the reunion ranks as the No. 1 episode of all time for an NBCUniveral next-day series, per first-day viewing data.

The ratings success for “Summer House” continued into Part 2 of its reunion, which scored 2.6 million viewers across platforms after three days of viewing, up 46% from the Season 10 average. Reunion content has reached 84 million video views on social media since May 26, up 600% from last season.

Even Season 10 saw a boost from the scandal, with the season averaging 2.2 million viewers across platforms season-to-date, notching a 15% rise above Season 9, marking the fifth consecutive year of season-over-season growth for the series.

The “Summer House” Season 10 reunion Part 3 will premiere Tuesday, June 9 at 8p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. New episodes drop the the next day on Peacock.

Produced by Truly Original (a Banijay Americas company), “Summer House” is executive produced by Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Trish Gold and Faith Gaskins. Additional EPs include Left Hook Media, Matt Odgers, Scott Teti and Sean Clifford.