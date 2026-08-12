‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39: Meet the Cast — and a New Twist

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We’re pleased to tell you that when “Big Brother” Season 28 comes to an end later this summer, “The Amazing Race” is ready to immediately take its place on the CBS schedule.

The network revealed the 13 teams taking part in “TAR” Season 39 on Wednesday ahead of next month’s two-night premiere, along with details of a brand-new, game-changing twist: For the first time ever, every single pair of contestants will be getting their very own Express Pass good through the first six legs — meaning it’ll be up to them to decide when to play it.

“‘Amazing Race’ fans continue to make it clear what they love most is seeing everyday Americans stepping outside their comfort zones to race around the world and complete extraordinary challenges in extraordinary places – a chance to vicariously experience our amazing planet through the eyes of compelling, relatable contestants,” host Phil Keoghan said in a statement. “This season’s twists, including a new, unexpected reveal at the start line, as well as the return of some tried and tested classics, ramp up the importance of strategy. All this, along with a first-time visit to Albania, make for another thrilling race for $1 million.”

Season 39 will kick things off in Vancouver, Canada, for a race across five continents, nine countries, 13 cities and more than 25,000 miles. The new season also comes a year after past “BB” contestants crossed over for their own European Adventure in Season 38.

Check out the cast of “The Amazing Race” Season 39, below:

(Sonja Flemming/CBS) Ali & Joanna Ali Krieger — 42, pro athlete (two-time World Cup champion)

Joanna Lohman — 44, pro athlete

Soccer moms from Montclair, New Jersey, and Silver Spring, Maryland

(Sonja Flemming/CBS) Ann-Marie & Riley Ann-Marie Tejcek — 56, healthcare executive

Riley Tejcek — 29, marine officer

Mother and daughter from Carmel, Indiana, and San Diego, California

(Sonja Flemming/CBS) Anuar & Andrea Anuar Tager — 58, developer

Andrea Tager Ballesca — 25, medical student

Father and daughter from Houston, Texas

(Sonja Flemming/CBS) Cody & Jaime Cody Langlois — 35, civil engineer

Jaime Tribo — 33, dietitian

Siblings from Los Angeles, California, and Tinley Park, Illinois

(Sonja Flemming/CBS) Conner & Garrett Conner Wilson — 27, media producer

Garrett McGuire — 27, engineer

Childhood friends from Loomis, California, and Rocklin, California

(Sonja Flemming/CBS) Dafina & Saran Dafina Dunmore — 52, bond analyst/DJ

Saran Dunmore — 51, personal trainer/founder of Kids Leading Kids

Sisters and best friends from Chicago, Illinois

(Sonja Flemming/CBS) Daisha & Dalton Daisha Wilks — 28, videographer

Dalton Hamby — 27, videographer

Dating from Flat Rock, Alabama, and Jacksonville, Alabama

(Sonja Flemming/CBS) Doug & Dylan Doug Matter — 73, retired fire chief

Dylan Matter — 19, college student

Grandfather and grandson from San Diego, California

(Sonja Flemming/CBS) Erin & Javi Erin Taylor — 28, head of human resources

Javi Vintimilla — 30, pilot

Married couple from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

(Sonja Flemming/CBS) Jody & Jenn Jody Rebhun — 44, history teacher

Jenn Naso — 44, forensic scientist

Best friend moms from Branford, Connecticut, and Larchmont, New York

(Sonja Flemming/CBS) Katie & Charlotte Katie Schultz — 26, esthetician

Charlotte Schultz — 20, esthetician

Sisters from Murray, Kentucky

(Sonja Flemming/CBS) Michelle & Matthew Michelle Patterson — 31, auto body shop owner/real estate agent

Matthew Patterson — 36, business operations director

Married parents from Rutherford, New Jersey

(Sonja Flemming/CBS) Zach & Nate Zach Johnson — 30, car salesman/co-founder of Pipley

Nate Johnson — 27, director of sales

Brothers from Dallas, Texas

“The Amazing Race” returns for its two-night premiere Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 on CBS. New episodes will then air Wednesdays after “Survivor” Season 51 before streaming on Paramount+.







