‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39: Meet the Cast — and a New Twist

We’re pleased to tell you that when “Big Brother” Season 28 comes to an end later this summer, “The Amazing Race” is ready to immediately take its place on the CBS schedule.
The network revealed the 13 teams taking part in “TAR” Season 39 on Wednesday ahead of next month’s two-night premiere, along with details of a brand-new, game-changing twist: For the first time ever, every single pair of contestants will be getting their very own Express Pass good through the first six legs — meaning it’ll be up to them to decide when to play it.
“‘Amazing Race’ fans continue to make it clear what they love most is seeing everyday Americans stepping outside their comfort zones to race around the world and complete extraordinary challenges in extraordinary places – a chance to vicariously experience our amazing planet through the eyes of compelling, relatable contestants,” host Phil Keoghan said in a statement. “This season’s twists, including a new, unexpected reveal at the start line, as well as the return of some tried and tested classics, ramp up the importance of strategy. All this, along with a first-time visit to Albania, make for another thrilling race for $1 million.”
Season 39 will kick things off in Vancouver, Canada, for a race across five continents, nine countries, 13 cities and more than 25,000 miles. The new season also comes a year after past “BB” contestants crossed over for their own European Adventure in Season 38.
Check out the cast of “The Amazing Race” Season 39, below:
Ali & Joanna
Ali Krieger — 42, pro athlete (two-time World Cup champion)
Joanna Lohman — 44, pro athlete
Soccer moms from Montclair, New Jersey, and Silver Spring, Maryland
Ann-Marie & Riley
Ann-Marie Tejcek — 56, healthcare executive
Riley Tejcek — 29, marine officer
Mother and daughter from Carmel, Indiana, and San Diego, California
Anuar & Andrea
Anuar Tager — 58, developer
Andrea Tager Ballesca — 25, medical student
Father and daughter from Houston, Texas
Cody & Jaime
Cody Langlois — 35, civil engineer
Jaime Tribo — 33, dietitian
Siblings from Los Angeles, California, and Tinley Park, Illinois
Conner & Garrett
Conner Wilson — 27, media producer
Garrett McGuire — 27, engineer
Childhood friends from Loomis, California, and Rocklin, California
Dafina & Saran
Dafina Dunmore — 52, bond analyst/DJ
Saran Dunmore — 51, personal trainer/founder of Kids Leading Kids
Sisters and best friends from Chicago, Illinois
Daisha & Dalton
Daisha Wilks — 28, videographer
Dalton Hamby — 27, videographer
Dating from Flat Rock, Alabama, and Jacksonville, Alabama
Doug & Dylan
Doug Matter — 73, retired fire chief
Dylan Matter — 19, college student
Grandfather and grandson from San Diego, California
Erin & Javi
Erin Taylor — 28, head of human resources
Javi Vintimilla — 30, pilot
Married couple from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Jody & Jenn
Jody Rebhun — 44, history teacher
Jenn Naso — 44, forensic scientist
Best friend moms from Branford, Connecticut, and Larchmont, New York
Katie & Charlotte
Katie Schultz — 26, esthetician
Charlotte Schultz — 20, esthetician
Sisters from Murray, Kentucky
Michelle & Matthew
Michelle Patterson — 31, auto body shop owner/real estate agent
Matthew Patterson — 36, business operations director
Married parents from Rutherford, New Jersey
Zach & Nate
Zach Johnson — 30, car salesman/co-founder of Pipley
Nate Johnson — 27, director of sales
Brothers from Dallas, Texas
“The Amazing Race” returns for its two-night premiere Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 on CBS. New episodes will then air Wednesdays after “Survivor” Season 51 before streaming on Paramount+.