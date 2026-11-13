‘The Bachelor’ Snags NFL Quarterback Sam Hartman as Season 30 Lead

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NFL quarterback Sam Hartman has been set as the new star of “The Bachelor” Season 30.

Hartman, who is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, plays for the Washington Commanders and is an alum of Wake Forest and Notre Dame, where he set ACC records including most career touchdown passes and 300-yard passing games. He is also a fan favorite from the documentary series “QB1: Beyond the Lights.”

“The 27-year-old pro athlete is ready to find his forever teammate,” ABC said in a news release on Friday. “With the same leadership and heart that won over fans on the field, Hartman will begin handing out roses as he searches for love.”

Our own Sam Hartman is the next Bachelor! 🌹#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/sjpBv0fwtq — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 13, 2026

In an interview with GMA, Hartman said he’s “excited but also very nervous.”

“I have a tough time holding a conversation with one girl,” he said. “30 is going to be pretty tough.”

The reality series will return to ABC on March 21 from 8 to 10 p.m. ET/PT and will stream next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S.

It marks the first season in the “Bachelor” franchise since the cancellation of Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of “The Bachelorette” due to a scandal involving domestic violence allegations earlier this year.

“The Bachelor” is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, a Warner Bros. Television Group company. Scott Teti, Jason Ehrlich and Andy Frank serve as executive producers.