‘The Pitt’ Season 2 Finale Scores Series High Ratings With 9.7 Million Viewers in 3 Days

“The Pitt” closed out its second season with a ratings bang, with the Season 2 finale scoring the biggest audience the series has ever seen.

The Season 2 finale, which saw the cast through the 15th hour of their E.R. shift, tallied 9.7 million viewers in its first three days on HBO and HBO Max, according to Nielsen and internal data from Warner Bros. Discovery.

That’s nearly double 5.4 million viewers in the U.S. that tuned in to the Season 2 premiere, which was up nearly 200% from the Season 1 debut.

With the finale, Season 2 is averaging 15.4 million viewers in the U.S., pacing 50% above its freshman run, which Warner Bros. Discovery reported was averaging over 10 million viewers globally per episode following the conclusion of Season 1 in April 2025.

“The Pitt” also marks the sixth current HBO Max series to surpass 15 million viewers, joining tentpole favorites including “Game of Thrones” spinoffs “House of the Dragon” and “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” as well as “The Last of Us,” “It: Welcome to Derry” and “The White Lotus.”

The conclusion of Season 2 was also buzzy on social media, with the finale marking the most talked-about episode of the series on social platforms.

Given the strong ratings and reception for Season 1, “The Pitt” was renewed for Season 3 even before Season 2 debuted in January.

After love for the night shift building across the first two installments, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill told TheWrap that fans will see “a little more of them” in Season 3. “That could have been just like handles into seasons, and the fans have really embraced the night shift as a concept and as the characters. And we’re going to see a little more of them, I think, because it’s fun. In terms of a spin-off, that’s…who knows,” he said.